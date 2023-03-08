Wool testing is on the up

Farm Weekly
Australian Wool Testing Authority figures increase for February in WA

By Mal Gill
March 8 2023 - 12:00pm
WOOL test numbers in Western Australia are slowly clawing their way back to last season's levels, Australian Wool Testing Authority (AWTA) data for February and the season so far shows.

