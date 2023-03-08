Wool testing is on the up

WOOL test numbers in Western Australia are slowly clawing their way back to last season's levels, Australian Wool Testing Authority (AWTA) data for February and the season so far shows.
According to AWTA statistics, it tested 43,958 bales in WA in February, an increase of 2.3 per cent on the same month last year.
This brought its progressive testing tally for the season so far - start of July to end of February - up to 239,493 bales, which is only 0.5pc behind the number of bales tested in the same period of last season.
Apart from at the end of July (ahead by 8.4pc) and at the end of October (ahead by 0.7pc), the progressive number of bales tested by AWTA and reported monthly for the season so far has trailed the numbers tested at the same point in the previous season - by up to 5.6pc at the end of August.
For the past four consecutive months WA season-so-far test numbers have trailed last season, despite monthly bale test tallies increasing for January (up 5.3pc on the previous January) and February.
But the progressive tally was impacted by big monthly falls in bale test numbers in the first half of the season, with August tests down 14.5pc on the previous August and December tests down 11pc on the previous December.
READ MORE:
At the end of November, after the spring shearing season, AWTA's season-so-far test tally was down 0.6pc compared to the previous season, but by the end of December the deficit had blown out to 2.2pc.
By the end of January the gap between the number of bales tested so far in the current season, compared to the previous season, had contracted to 1.1pc.
The biggest wool producing State, Victoria, has also seen a similar, if not bigger decrease in progressive bale test numbers each month since last October.
In other wool producing States test numbers so far this season have generally been consistently better than for last season.
To the end of February across Australia AWTA had tested 1.04 million bales, which is 2.3pc up on the same period last season.
It had tested 221.5 million kilograms of wool so far this season compared with 216.5mkg for the equivalent period last season.
The February data revealed WA's average wool yield so far this season is 64.4pc, down only 0.1pc on the same period last season, but trailing the national average yield of 66.5pc.
Average vegetable matter contamination in WA wools increased by 0.1pc to 1.6pc, much better than the national average VM content of 2.2pc.
Median WA wool fibre diameter eased 0.3 of a micron to 19.4 microns, average staple length shrunk 1.4 millimetres to 89.7mm and average WA staple strength eased 1.9N/kt to 30.2N/kt compared to the same point in the previous season.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.