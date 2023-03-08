Farm Weekly
Lights on The Hill is back at Brunswick Junction for 2023

By Mal Gill
March 9 2023 - 10:00am
Chamberlain tractors built in Welshpool from 1949 until 1986 at a previous Light On The Hill at Brunswick Junction.

LIGHTS On The Hill (LOTH), the biggest static and working displays of vintage farm machinery, trucks, cars and stationary engines in Western Australia will be back this year, but later than usual.

