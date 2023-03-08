Farm Weekly
Home/News

Cunderdin District High School is celebrating 75th anniversary this weekend.

Belinda Hickman
By Belinda Hickman
Updated March 8 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cunderdin District High School with weekend celebrates its 75th anniversary. It has grown to include a food and textiles wing, where students happily build their culinary skills. Pictures supplied.

IT will be Back2Cunderdin this weekend as its community - past and present - comes together in the historic Wheatbelt town to celebrate some significant milestones.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda Hickman

Belinda Hickman

Journalist, Farm Weekly

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.