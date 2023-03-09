IMAGINE you have a road cut by floods which needs to be replaced - it already had potholes and is corrugated.
Now imagine you successfully apply to a government funding program to have the road rebuilt, but because the replacement has no potholes or corrugations, you're told you've improved the pre-existing road, so you will only recoup 75 per cent of the funds spent.
This is just one example of the nonsensical realities local governments in the Kimberley are dealing with when utilising the Disaster Recovery Funding Assistance (DRFA) WA program, to reinstate roads which are inevitably damaged by the wet season each year.
Federally-funded, the DRFA finances the reinstatement of infrastructure.State governments are responsible for administering the DRFA assistance measures by vetting claims and reimbursing local governments and other agencies performing rectification works, with the Commonwealth reimbursing the State for up to 75pc of eligible costs.
However, following a large number of complaints by local governments about the time taken for the approval of works, the nature and scope of works allowed under the DRFA, as well as the program's reimbursement process, the government initiated a much-needed independent review into the program last month.
Following ex-Tropical Cyclone Ellie which caused record breaking floods in the WA's north, the chief executives and presidents of all four shires in the Kimberley have decided to strike while the iron is hot and will travel to Canberra later this month to give their two cents on how the DRFAWA program can be improved, as well as a raft of other issues the region needs Federal support on for the rebuild.
DRFAWA bugbears
The local government representatives plan to meet with the Federal Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Minister Catherine King and Federal Emergency Services and Agriculture Minister Murray Watt to discuss some of the bugbears associated with the DRFAWA program, which is relied on heavily by the councils to repair infrastructure damaged by floods each year.
Due to the smaller rates base of each of the shires, Shire of Halls Creek chief executive Phillip Cassell said the councils did not have enough funding to be able to sustain DRFA works and therefore required the program's processes and payments to be completed in a much more timely manner.
"We will be telling the Federal Emergency Services and Transport Ministers that we are going to pull out of these works if they can't get these issues sorted," Mr Cassell said.
"We have communities out here that are going to run out of food and fuel in the next couple of weeks, and we are happy to get those roads open and do the work, but we need the cash flow to be able to do it."
With the Shire of Halls Creek annual rates base sitting at $3 million, Mr Cassell said the council would need to spend more than its annual budget to complete about two months of road works.
"For a $10m project, we run at about $40,000 per day when we're doing the repairs, which equates to about $1.5m a month - so we don't have the luxury of waiting long periods to recoup these funds from DFES (Department of Fire and Emergency Services)," he said.
Due to the "unacceptable time taken" for the council to be paid and to avoid being left with any debt, this year the shire decided to stop works when the upfront capital for a DRFAWA project has been spent.
"We might be provided with anywhere from 20-40pc as upfront working capital, so we will have to mobilise and demobilise our contractors for these projects once we run out of money, which means half those funds will be eaten up by travel," Mr Cassell said.
"That's the legacy these late payments are leaving on our ratepayers and community members."
Mr Cassell attributed the DRFA delays to a lack of motivation within government departments.
"It was advantageous to DFES for our Shire to start emergency works on three of our main roads - the Duncan, Tanami and Louisa Downs - so they could get freight through by road rather than having to air freight it," he said.
"So I told DFES we would only commence those works if they could guarantee us payment within 30 days from the end of month, which they agreed to... if they can do that once, they can do it all the time - so it's just about how motivated the bureaucrats within DFES are to make this a successful campaign."
Money owed to shiresThe Shire of Wyndham-East Kimberley is still owed $4m for works it completed under the DRFA program last dry season, equating to about 40pc of the council's $10m annual rates base.
The Shire of Broome reported it was also waiting for reimbursement of $700,000 from a storm event in 2018 - under the associated WA Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements scheme - and that it was still progressing a second DRFAWA claim from February 2018, while the Shire of Derby said it was waiting to be reimbursed "a few hundred thousand dollars" from the program.
Shire of Wyndham-East Kimberley deputy president Tony Chafer highlighted repairs on Kalumburu Road as an example which demonstrated the inadequacy of the DRFAWA.
"It took two years for us to receive payment from our initial application to conduct repairs on that road because there were so many checks and hoops we had to go through," Mr Chafer said.
"During that period we've had two more wet seasons, which have deteriorated that road even further, yet we can't assess those claims - we can only assess the one we initially put in... it's just crazy."
With the Shire now facing even bigger repair bills due to the recent floods, Mr Chafer said the council was not in a financial position to be able to undertake the work until it was paid what it was owed and received some assurances from the government on how the program's processes would be improved.
"Betterment works" not covered
Under the current structure of the DRFA program, local government's are only funded to reinstate roads to the condition in which they were prior to being damaged.
This has been an issue of great conflict for all four Kimberley Shires, who say the program should cover "betterment works" to avoid them having to replace the same roads year after year, at great cost to taxpayers.
"The way the DRFA is set up is you only get like for like - there is no room for 'betterment', which is the word that they use," Mr Chafer said.
"This means that usually two out of every three years, we are spending good money repairing the same roads and not achieving any reprieve."
Shire of Derby-West Kimberley president Geoff Haerewa said if the DRFA program included the opportunity for betterment works it would save the government a lot of money in the long-term and that despite the numerous issues his council had with the program, he was optimistic it would make the system a lot easier.
"It's the first time our ministers and the State and Federal governments have been aligned on this and while these things take time, at least we have some movement now," Mr Haewera said.
"My staff are constantly in talks with DFES and the Federal government to try to fix these problems and they seem to be asking the right questions - so we are building some sort of confidence that things will improve."
While Shire of Broome president Harold Tracey welcomed the DRFAWA funding, he agreed that the review of the program was needed to make it less onerous on local governments.
"The DRFAWA claims process is very complex and requires too much supporting evidence and administrate resourcing," Mr Tracey said.
"The drain on resources means the local governments will struggle to claim relief in a timely manner or at all."
Mr Tracey said there also needed to be recognition of the level of resourcing available at a local government level.
"Our staff do a fantastic job for our community with the resources they have...any support is welcome from the Federal government including resourcing to navigate the claims process in place."
DRFA review
Emergency Services Minister Stephen Dawson welcomed the Commonwealth's decision to commission an independent review into the DRFA, which will be led by former National Bushfire Recovery Agency head Andrew Colvin.
The review seeks to address recommendations from the 2021 Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements, which suggested a review of DRFA to help identify roadblocks to applying and help streamline processes that slow down recovery payments.
"This review is an important step forward in identifying what the State and Commonwealth can do to create a more efficient and simplified recovery funding model that works for all Australians," Mr Dawson said.
As part of the review, communities recently hit by disasters will be provided with the opportunity to have their say on what did and didn't work in accessing recovery funding through the current arrangements.
Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said communities were best placed to inform the government as to "what is and isn't working" within the disaster funding system.
"Those impacted by disasters, including community groups, businesses and charities, will be encouraged to have their say through an extensive consultation process," Mr Watt said.
A final report is expected to be provided to the government in April 2024.
