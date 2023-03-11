Farm Weekly
Home/Dairy

Western Dairy to host Dairy Innovation Day at Narrikup

By Mal Gill
March 11 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bonnie and Ken Ravenhill, Ravenhill Pastoral, will host this years Dairy Innovation Day at their Narrikup farm in May.

WESTERN Dairy's annual showcase Dairy Innovation Day will return to its traditional single-farm, onfarm format this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.