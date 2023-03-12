FLEXIBILITY at sowing time influenced Walebing grower Kieran Popplewell to put InterGrain's new oaten hay varieties, Wallaby and Kultarr to the test in 2022.
In 2022, Kieran trialed new oaten hay varieties, mid-slow maturing Wallaby and mid-maturing Kultarr alongside mid-quick maturing Yallara.
"We were keen to try out the two new varieties to see how they could fit in our program," Mr Popplewell said.
"They both have very different maturities and looked quite different in the paddock with Kultarr being quite tall.
"We were very impressed with the varieties at harvest and cutting.
"We cut some of the trial blocks for hay and harvested the rest for seed."
Farming with parents Rebecca and Graham, Mr Popplewell runs GKR Farms, a mixed cropping and Merino farm on 8500 hectares.
The Popplewell's cropping program consists of a mix of 4500ha of wheat, 2500ha of canola, 1300 hectares of pasture, 10,000 Merino wethers and a recent addition of 800ha of oaten hay.
2022 was Mr Popplewell's third year of export hay production, as he focuses on finding the right hay variety with the best fit for the program.
"We introduced a hay rotation into our program to tackle weed issues inherited through acquiring new properties and to provide sowing flexibility to ease time pressure at seeding," he said.
"We've also found that hay is a good choice in tougher seasons out here."
Mr Popplewell sowed 18ha of each variety alongside Yallara in the first week of June.
It was sown with 34 units of nitrogen at seeding and topped up with a further 50 units across two installments through the season.
He also applied two fungicides through the season, with one of those being applied four weeks before cutting.
"The differences in maturity were obvious when it came to cutting the hay," Mr Popplewell said.
"The mid-maturing varieties Kultarr and Yallara were cut on September 30 with Wallaby being left a further three weeks in the paddock before being cut."
The Kultarr and Yallara averaged 10t/ha for hay and the seed crops averaged 3t/ha.
Wallaby's seed crop yielded higher at 3.8t/ha and averaged 7t/ha for hay.
"While Wallaby had a lower hay yield, we were pleased with its superior hay quality compared with the Yallara and Kultarr and were happy with the higher grain yield as well," Mr Popplewell said.
Overall he was impressed with the two new hay varieties Wallaby and Kultarr and plans to sow both this season and test out different sowing times to get the best potential out of the varieties.
"It will be interesting to see how Wallaby performs when sown earlier as it has a longer maturity and I'm hoping Kultarr will fit in well for our later sowing opportunities," he said.
Wallaby and Kultarr are complementary varieties providing oaten hay growers alternative options.
"Mid-slow maturing Wallaby was bred targeting exceptional oaten hay quality, with very high digestibility and WSC, while delivering high yields and an effective disease resistance profile," said InterGrain oat breeder Allan Rattey.
"Kultarr is a mid-maturing variety well suited to medium to low rainfall environments, it offers high hay yields and has tall standability, even though it is a tall variety, an advantage in tougher seasons."
Both Wallaby and Kultarr offer effective oat leaf rust resistance.
These two new lines are available to Western Australian growers this season through Melchiorre Seeds at Narrogin.
