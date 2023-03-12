Farm Weekly
Home/News

InterGrain oat varieties impress at Walebing

March 12 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Walebing grower Kieran Popplewell was pleased with new InterGrain oat varieties after putting them to the test in 2022.

FLEXIBILITY at sowing time influenced Walebing grower Kieran Popplewell to put InterGrain's new oaten hay varieties, Wallaby and Kultarr to the test in 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.