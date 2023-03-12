RECENTLY, in Sale, Victoria, the Senate Rural and Regional Committee inquiry into regional banking commenced.
I initiated the inquiry, along with Queensland senator Gerard Rennick, for a simple reason: banking services are fundamental and essential to economic activity in regional towns.
They provide business and individuals with the ability to bank cash and cheques, withdraw cash, apply for loans and seek advice of existing financial products, all with relative ease.
On-the-ground banking services become a truly essential service during and after natural disasters - when the reliance on cash is increased and access to other banking channels (such as online) are disrupted.
The loss of these crucial banking services has impacts beyond the loss of these personal, over-the-counter services.
It has the potential to reduce economic activity while also directly affecting jobs and livelihoods, it can exacerbate negative population trends and leave fewer financial options available to those in the bush.
It also ignores the needs for members of the community that have limited financial literacy, older Australians or those with physical health concerns.
The flow-on costs can be extremely significant for regional communities.
Absence of on-the-ground banking services leaves regional Australians with little choice other than to drive vast distances.
We have already heard evidence of the need for businesses to drive for two hours just to access a bank.
This all comes at a financial and opportunity cost.
It also means that some businesses are forced to retain cash for longer periods of time than necessary, with associated risks.
And it is not just bank branches that have closed, ATMs are also fast disappearing from the bush.
The trend to online banking is often cited as the biggest rationale to the disappearance of services in the bush.
But everyone knows - and every regional business certainly knows - that online services cannot replicate those provided by a physical presence.
Furthermore, telecommunications services in the regions are highly variable and often unreliable in a way that city dwellers only encounter when on holidays.
For regional Australians, phone dropouts, signal weakness, or the complete absence of coverage, is an everyday occurrence.
Regional communities - loud and clear - have expressed the desire to retain banking services.
New models - particularly from the community owned banking sector - have given some communities a lifeline to retain services.
However, the highly regulated nature of the banking industry means that the cost of entry is high and innovation often takes a back seat.
We need to look at this problem with a clear head and a fresh set of eyes.
We need to see improvements in the regulatory environment to ensure services are useful and available.
We need to see innovation that truly reflects the economic contribution of the regions.
Regional communities are not poor second cousins - they are the engine room of the Australian economy.
I need to hear from individuals, organisations and business in WA who want banking services maintained on-the-ground in regional communities.
