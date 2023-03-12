Farm Weekly
Home/News

Liberal senator Slade Brockman stands up for regional banking

By Slade Brockman, Wa Senator, Liberal Party of Australia
March 12 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WA Liberal senator Slade Brockman.

RECENTLY, in Sale, Victoria, the Senate Rural and Regional Committee inquiry into regional banking commenced.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.