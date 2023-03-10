Farm Weekly
Home/News

Low protein Australian wheat could be competitive in overseas markets says AEGIC Ken Quail

Jasmine Peart
By Jasmine Peart
March 10 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mr Quail believed Australia was delivering effectively to the Asian market, and was excited for future growth - with countries like Indonesia expected to have a population of about 300 million by 2030.

AUSTRALIA is well positioned for the future of wheat markets, with its wheat representing good value compared to competition elsewhere in the world.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasmine Peart

Jasmine Peart

Journalist

Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories. If you think you have the patience to teach me how to do the worm please contact me, I think it's essential for my character development.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.