ONE hundred years is a massive milestone, with anyone lucky enough to be around to celebrate their 100th birthday likely to get a letter from the King.
While CSBP hasn't received a letter from King Charles, the leaders in industry innovation are celebrating a successful 100 years of trials and research in partnership with Western Australian growers.
They have come a long way from their first trial on top-dressing pasture in 1923, with their more recent trials centering on precision agriculture, nutrient management and sustainability.
They have since researched different applications of nitrogen and potassium in different soil types across the State, with CSBP's trials and research paving the way for better growth - contributing to the improvement in average wheat yields from 0.6 tonnes per hectare in 1923 to more than 2.8 t/ha in 2022.
With an impressive 3000 trials under their belt, it's no wonder that the agriculture industry is taking leaps and bounds, with fertiliser products and application knowledge rapidly evolving each year.
CSBP general manager Mark Scatena was extremely proud that CSBP had been focused on science, technology and research for the past 100 years and used science to inform all of the company's agronomic capabilities.
"We're really thrilled that we've had that partnership for 100 years, and we're delighted that we are increasing our investment in agronomy," Mr Scatena said.
"We really think that the next 100 years will be as exciting as the last 100 years, and it's just a great milestone for the team, we are incredibly proud."
Mr Scatena credited the CSBP team, from agronomists to account managers, that leveraged CSBP research to help their customers become "far more productive and profitable".
He believed the milestone showcased CSBP's desire to work in collaboration with growers to develop fertiliser solutions across different parts of the State.
In 1923, Cuming Smith Ltd and Mount Lyell Farmers Fertilisers Ltd (later to become CSBP) sent an open invitation to growers to experiment using superphosphate fertiliser on pasture.
These first trials were pivotal to understanding how pastures behave with various application rates of phosphorus, paving the way for developing comprehensive strategies to manage soil and plant nutrition in WA growing conditions.
The trials also established the grower-centred approach, which is still at the heart of CSBP's investment in research and development.
All of CSBP's research centres around the 'four Rs' - applying the right product at the right time, in the right placement at the right rate - and have experimented with different blends of the four factors.
"More recently, we focused on some of our liquid products, their application and flexibility, advantages and efficiency benefits of how heavily we apply that liquid product," Mr Scatena said.
With sustainability at the forefront of CSBP's mind, it has been trialling nutrient efficiency and ensuring products are efficiently using nutrients to "help from a carbon intensity perspective".
Sustainability to CSBP means great recommendations that make farmers nutrients more efficient, resulting in higher productivity and higher yield, and Mr Scatena said CSBP approached sustainability from both an economic and environmental viewpoint.
"We've got great examples of new products that are far more efficient in terms of the effectiveness of the nitrogen use," he said.
"With less leakage of nitrogen in the application of that fertiliser, you've got a product that is more productive, and you're losing less ammonia to the environment, which could otherwise be consumed by the plant.
"That's a great outcome."
Sixth-generation Mid West grower Robert Kitto said he first partnered with CSBP to trial liquid
nitrogen fertiliser for broadacre farming in 1997 and was proud to be a part of the company's commitment to research and development and its vision for sustainability.
"I think agriculture will see massive changes in the next 10-15 years," Mr Kitto said.
"We will see even more efficiency in how we use fertiliser.
"We are in for some fairly exciting times in agriculture."
Murray Hall, Hillroy Farms, Brookton, used CSBP Detect Plus, CSBP's premium plant nutrition service package, to support his cropping operation in the 2022 growing season.
"Cropping new land can sometimes be unchartered territory when it comes to knowing the fertiliser requirements," Mr Hall said.
"CSBP's Detect Plus took the guesswork out of our in-season crop nutrition, allowing us to adjust to the season with timely, data-led recommendations."
