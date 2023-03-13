Farm Weekly
UWA part of new wheat breeding research

March 13 2023 - 2:00pm
Nicolas Taylor from The UWA Institute of Agriculture and School of Molecular Sciences.

THE second and final stage of an ambitious project to accelerate uptake of physiological traits in commercial breeding programs and advance the yield of Australian wheat was launched at The University of Western Australia (UWA).

