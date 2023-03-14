The Isolated Children's Parent's Association of WA (ICPA) is celebrating 50 years of supporting geographically-isolated parents and children across the WA at its annual state conference.
The conference is an opportunity for members - largely parents of past, current or future students - to bring forward issues they've experienced.
This would form a motion, which is voted on to become policy, and if passed, becomes a focus in ICPA's advocacy.
ICPA WA president Sally Brindal said the organisation had been a life line for remote families.
"Education is constantly evolving, and it is important that our rural and remote families continue to be considered, their access to an equitable education not adversely impacted and that they receive the necessary support in the deliverance of education services," Ms Brindal said.
Discussion topics on the agenda will include allowances, the 3G closure, rural schools staffing and support services, and school bus services.
"Because we're celebrating 50 years, we've been looking back on what some of the issues have been, and the same issues we were having 40 or 50 years ago, we're still advocating for, just slightly differently," she said.
Students attending school away from home previously had three return airfares subsidised for the three school terms, however this did not immediately update when the school system changed to four terms.
"We had to advocate for that allowance increase," Ms Brindal said.
She said a lot of the problems around access to education weren't about facilities or capabilities, but rather unsustainable costs.
While access to a computer and a reliable internet connection is available, Ms Brindal said internet plans were very expensive.
"One of the advocacy areas of the ICPA is not just having access to get the education, it's about not having to sustain massive costs to be able to get that access," she said.
While schools around the State have had an easier start to the school year, teaching shortages are still affecting learning.
"Teachers are having to come back from long service leave to fill classrooms, principals are spending a whole lot of time trying to staff their schools, and that's taking them away from other duties and responsibilities," Ms Brindal said.
She said while accurate numbers were difficult to determine, there were currently about 1400 students who claimed their 'boarding away from home allowance' at the end of last year.
"There will be others that are still boarding that don't meet the eligibility for allowances under the federal assistance for isolated children scheme," Ms Brindal said.
"Some parents will still choose to send their parents to boarding school, because the bus routes are long and don't go direct, especially in years 11 and 12 where the student has homework."
Speakers at the conference will include Education Minister Tony Buti.
Ms Brindal said the ICPA had come a long way since it started over the Royal Flying Doctor's Services radio network.
"ICPA WA has evolved over time and now advocates on behalf of parents with children aged from early childhood to tertiary, training and trade," she said.
"The education of every child is of the utmost importance, and you do not have to live remotely to be isolated from education."
ICPA WA 51st Annual Conference is held Friday March 17, from 8:30am-5pm, at Pagoda Resort and Spa, Como WA.
Register here: icpa.com.au/wa/conference/register
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.