THE crowd is quiet and tense as it waits for Lucy Oversby to exit the gates to compete in barrel racing.
That's saying a lot, because it's the Kellerberrin Woodstock Country Muster and everyone has spent the day being incredibly loud - watching vehicles do burnouts and singing country tunes at the top of their lungs.
Ms Oversby has a way of capturing the crowd, because they know if they blink or look away they might miss her - her runs are so incredibly quick.
She isn't described as one of the best in the country for nothing.
Despite the speed of her runs, it is difficult to forget Ms Oversby - she wears a very distinct pink and purple sequined shirt to most of her events.
The purple sequins flash and sparkle from the sun as she holds onto the reins of the horse and the horse and her gallop as one around each barrel.
After the event Ms Oversby looks calm and relaxed and when I say it looks like she did the event with ease, she gently reminds me that she's trained hundreds of hours for this event - so she was prepared.
The little rockstar has competed all around the country in rodeo competitions and has big dreams to compete on the international stage.
Ms Oversby has been on a horse since she was three-years-old and simply fell in love with riding.
She recently returned from Australian Bushmen's Campdraft & Rodeo Association (ABCRA) National finals in Tamworth, New South Wales.
The ABCRA Nationals attracts the most daring riders from around the country, who compete in different events, from saddle bronc to breakaway roping.
In 2022, Ms Oversby was crowned the all-round cowgirl in the ABCRA junior national championships, earning herself a shiny belt buckle.
Events that Ms Oversby competed in on the national stage included the 11-under 14 junior barrel race, in which she is currently second in Australia for her age group.
She said winning in the all-round under-18 competition was an exciting feeling.
"It's pretty cool, I worked hard for it," Ms Oversby said.
She plans on getting even better at barrel racing and hopes to work up to team roping, which is an open event.
Despite dominating, Ms Oversby competes for the fun of it and sees winning "as a bonus".
Her dream is to contest the prestigious High School Rodeo Finals in the United States.
Only about 15 under-18-year-olds will compete in the Australian team, which will head to America in June.
Rodeo is massive in the US, with impressive facilities and big teams - and colleges are always scouting for the next big rodeo talent.
Fully-funded college positions are granted to the right competitors.
Ms Oversby said she would love to make a career out of rodeo but it was hard to make money from the sport unless you were one of the best.
She said finishing at least fifth would cover the costs of getting to an event and "it is good to have another job".
"But you have to dedicate yourself and do it properly, or not do it at all."
Ms Oversby is definitely in the category of "doing it properly," as she is studying year seven as a home school student, ensuring she has enough time to fine-tune her rodeo skills.
"It's pretty cool being homeschooled, I get to stay and play on the farm," she said.
A typical day for Ms Oversby includes "smashing out" her study for a couple of hours, before training on her horse and helping out around the family's Bindoon farm.
She tries to train every second day at least, spending countless hours in her paddock.
"It's not like you just hop on the horse overnight, even though we make it look very easy," she said.
Ms Oversby hopes to stay near the farm as she gets older and has competed on the rodeo scene for many years to come.
