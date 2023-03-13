FOUR vacancies are open for the CBH Group's Growers' Advisory Council.
Craig Doney, Harrismith, has been re-appointed as the GAC chairman, with Graham Ralph, Dowerin, becoming the deputy chairman, replacing Stephanie Clarke, Bolgart.
Due to the expiry of the terms of sitting councillors, there are four vacant positions available to WA graingrowers.
One position each is available in districts two, four and five, and due to the minimum number of councillors expected to be met in each district, the remaining position may be filled from any district.
CBH chairman Simon Stead has encouraged growers from all districts to apply.
"CBH values the GAC as a sounding board for ideas and initiatives, providing vital feedback on the activities and issues that are impacting growers," Mr Stead said.
"GAC members share their own knowledge and experience with CBH, providing input on key issues relating to their farm businesses, the co-operative and the future of the grains industry.
"The GAC also acts as the voice of co-op members, offering a channel for CBH management and board to hear directly from the growers of the State.
"Joining the GAC also provides opportunities for professional development with training, education, and networking opportunities available to GAC members.
"With the recent election of Mick Caughey to the CBH board, we now have seven of nine grower directors having participated in the Growers' Advisory Council."
Mr Stead congratulated the newly-elected GAC leadership team and thanked outgoing deputy chairwoman Stephanie Clarke.
A GAC councillor's term is a single period of four years.
READ MORE:
The council meets four times a year in Perth to inform CBH of issues raised by growers, consider issues of a strategic nature to the WA grain industry and provide feedback on CBH activities that will impact growers.
Growers interested in joining the GAC will need to address the selection criteria provided on CBH's website and provide five referees.
Applications close Friday, March 24.
Successful candidates are selected through an interview process, undertaken by a panel comprising of directors and representatives from the GAC and CBH group management.
Growers interested in nominating are encouraged to contact CBH's manager - government and industry relations Kellie Todman on 9237 9694.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.