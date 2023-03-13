Farm Weekly
Nuffield WA hosts sponsors' luncheon at Optus Stadium

By Mal Gill
March 14 2023 - 10:00am
This years Nuffield farming scholars, Alys McKeough (left), Carey Downs station, Gascoyne Junction, who will study remote connectivity in relation to technology application, Rebecca Kelly, Mingenew, who will study energy usage in agriculture and Daniel Dempster, Goomalling, who will study soil management, with re-elected Nuffield Western Australia president Andrew Slade, Mt Barker.

NUFFIELD Western Australia farming scholars gathered at Optus Stadium recently for the annual sponsors' lunch to meet this year's scholars and to hear from the previous year's scholars about their travels around the world.

