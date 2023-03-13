NUFFIELD Western Australia farming scholars gathered at Optus Stadium recently for the annual sponsors' lunch to meet this year's scholars and to hear from the previous year's scholars about their travels around the world.
Alys McKeough, from Carey Downs station near Gascoyne Junction, who will study remote connectivity and how it impacts application of new technologies, Rebecca Kelly, from Mingenew, who will study energy usage in agriculture and practical ways it may be reduced and Daniel Dempster, from Goomalling, who will study the benefits of soil management techniques, were introduced as 2023 scholars.
Nuffield Australia chief executive and 2013 scholar Jodie Redcliffe told the gathering that about 35 Australian Nuffield scholars would be travelling to study aspects of agriculture in other countries this year, more than double the usual number.
At the Nuffield WA annual meeting before the lunch, the committee of president David Slade, Mt Barker, vice-president Dudley Mitchell, Pemberton, secretary Johanna Tomlinson, Kalgan and treasurer Dylan Hirsch, Latham, were re-elected for a second term.
