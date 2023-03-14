Farm Weekly
Livestock mismanagement charges laid on Elgin pair

Updated March 14 2023 - 11:38am, first published 11:30am
A 47-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man from Elgin have been charged for allegedly failing to identity almost 12,000 sheep. Picture from files.

Police have charged two people in relation to alleged breaches of the 'Biosecurity and Agriculture Management Regulations 2013' in the South West between March 2021 and November 2022.

