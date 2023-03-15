Farm Weekly
Home/News

AEGIC's Chris Carter is researching how Australia can enter expanding future environmental markets in Asia

Jasmine Peart
By Jasmine Peart
March 15 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With some farmers already taking steps to take advantage of new sustainable opportunities in the market, CBH Marketing and Trading currently holding certification for both the ISCC EU and ISCC PLUS programs - which covers canola, barley, oats, wheat and lupins.

AUSTRALIA needs to be well-positioned to cater to the ever-changing food market, with new research showing food manufacturing companies are changing the way they advertise their products to consumers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasmine Peart

Jasmine Peart

Journalist

Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories. If you think you have the patience to teach me how to do the worm please contact me, I think it's essential for my character development.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.