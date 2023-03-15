AUSTRALIA needs to be well-positioned to cater to the ever-changing food market, with new research showing food manufacturing companies are changing the way they advertise their products to consumers.
While many products used to be marketed off the basis of 'how full they make you feel' - such as rice or many other grain products - marketers are now pivoting towards how sustainable a product is.
This is from a continued pressure by consumers who care how their products have been produced.
In wealthy markets such as Australia and the European Union, there are upward trends in labelling claims, especially those regarding sustainability and health.
Countries across the European Union now have certification badges on labels showcasing whether the canola used is genetically modified or reach the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC), with Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre (AEGIC) senior economist Chris Carter believing this trend will only grow.
ISCC PLUS is a certification system recognised for global food, feed, bio-based products, and energy, and biofuels outside the EU market, with CBH Marketing and Trading currently holding certification for both the ISCC EU and ISCC PLUS programs - which covers canola, barley, oats, wheat and lupins.
According to CBH, the range and volume of ISCC grain certified and exported has grown rapidly, reflecting the changing needs and expectations of customers.
CBH sales of sustainably certified grain in FY2022 increased to 1.7 million tonnes - a 40 per cent increase on FY2021 - and accounted for 18pc of all grain shipments.
In developing markets where consumers are concerned with satiety, the use of labelling claims does not yet display a strong upwards trend, however recent research by Mr Carter indicates that this is changing.
Dr Carter is leading AEGIC's research to identify trends in food labelling in Asian markets that the Australian grains industry might be able to capitalise on.
"In Australia there is demand for some sort of proof on products that they have grown in a way that is environmentally sensitive, in South East Asian markets that trend is still developing," Dr Carter said.
"Young consumers in particular often place a significant amount of importance on product labels when making purchasing decisions.
"It's important that the Australian grains industry is aware of these trends to be in a position to capitalise on potential opportunities."
AEGIC's research identified that the near-to-medium-term opportunities for Australia would likely be around health - for example, whole grain wheat and oat products.
AEGIC already conducts research and market development work in whole grain products and novel oat foods.
"As well as these health-based opportunities, in the longer term we expect Asian consumers will be increasingly interested in the environmental impact of their food choices and the sustainability of grain supply chains," he said.
Dr Carter also expected to see regulatory pressure creep into Asian markets, which he said AEGIC was keeping a close eye on in the coming years.
"That's probably going to strengthen those areas where food manufacturers are going to respond to having the government telling them what to do, especially around environmental sensitivities," he said.
Dr Carter said the analysis of consumer trends and product labelling was a confusing space, so his research with AEGIC was able to "drill down" into what is relevant and actionable for the Australian grains industry specifically.
Analysing 10 years of data across eight markets, Dr Carter analysed 120,000 different products within the international market.
"Our analysis is based on a food labelling audit, ideally in the future we will have the opportunity to survey consumers directly to better understand what is most important to them," he said.
They looked at the products that are appearing on the supermarket shelf in Asian markets and tried to identify what food manufacturers are putting on products to capture the consumers attention, because according to Dr Carter food manufacturers know consumers better than anybody else.
He believed it was important to be a "first mover" in the industry and show markets that Australia is at the forefront of being able to supply sustainable grain, as competitors such as the United States and Canada were already investing in the same areas.
Dr Carter said the ongoing research would help the Australian grains industry develop long-term strategies to respond to these consumer trends.
AEGIC's analysis is being provided directly to key organisations in the grains supply chain to help inform decision making.
