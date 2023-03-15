"IF you can work out how to grow wheat, you can work out how to grow pine trees - they're fairly similar."
This was the advice provided by Wespine resources manager Brad Barr, who promoted the business of growing trees to farmers at the Carbon and Farming Conference at Rendezvous Hotel, Scarborough last week.
In an attempt to lure farmers into the industry, the softwood saw miller based in the South West, is developing contracts to offset some of the risks associated with plantation growing on farming properties and assist growers in commercialising carbon opportunities.
With two obvious, major impediments to the uptake of plantation growing being the upfront investment required and then the time taken to receive an income from the initial investment, Wespine is attempting to provide some market certainty for farmers potentially interested in becoming involved in the sector.
The company is offering 27-year contracts for saw logs and industrial wood, with prices agreed to up front and then indexed by CPI annually.
"However, because there's a chance that timber prices may grow faster than CPI, some growers may be hesitant to enter into an agreement with us based on CPI," Mr Barr said.
"So for people who enter into 27-year contracts with us, when the time comes to harvest the trees they'll get the higher of the price that's being indexed by CPI each year or the best price we've paid to any other supplier in the previous six months."
Mr Barr said this "floor price" provided some assurance to farmers that they would receive a good return on their investment, no matter which initial path they took.
"We know that 27 years is a very long time for someone to be committing their land to a single crop...so because you can't change your crop each year depending on prices we want to give people confidence that they are going to get a good return," Mr Barr said.
As part of their purchasing agreements, Wespine also plans to offer assistance to smaller growers wishing to access carbon markets.
"It is expensive to manage a carbon project, especially if you only have 10-15 hectares over which to spread the costs," Mr Barr said.
"So we are offering a service to small growers who enter into a contract with Wespine where we will aggregate their project into one of our larger projects to help spread the fixed cost of that paper shuffling over as many people as possible."
Once the carbon credits hit Wespine's account, the company will move those credits to their respective owners, who are then able to use them as they please.
The first way in which farmers will be able to engage with Wespine is through a 'DIY purchase contract', designed for a minimum plantation of 15ha and includes the carbon aggregation option and upfront soil log prices.
"We would help people out, hold their hand, give people advice and help put them in touch with contractors and ensure that growing pine trees becomes something that the farming community comes to understand...so it just becomes a standard thing," Mr Barr said.
The other option being formulated for growers is Wespine's 'supported contracts', where the company is the co-owner of the crop and covers the capital cost of developing trees on the property.
The contract will also include the option to take part in the company's carbon aggregation program.
"We wouldn't be paying a lease in the supported contract - there would be an implied lease in the financial model we use in order to determine our share of the final proceeds from the carbon and the fibre," Mr Barr said.
With the demand for timber growing, by diversifying its supply base Wespine plans to grow the current volume of timber it processes from 450,000 cubic metres to about one million cubic metres.
"Timber supply shrank around the world during COVID because just about every country around the world enacted the same set of policies in order to stimulate their local building market," Mr Barr said.
"So it was like a world wide co-ordinated building stimulus and everyone protected their own patch and imports and exports dried up and Australia found it very hard to get timber.
"Hopefully that trend is going to help highlight to people there is a role to play in fibre security - making sure that Australia has its own domestic supply of timber."
Mr Barr said Australia had the potential to follow New Zealand's lead, where 25 per cent of their softwood estate is owned by small scale forest owners.
