POLE top fires ignited across parts of southern WA in recent weeks, with light drizzling rain and humidity leaving some farmers more concerned than on fire ban days.
Last month, Newdegate and surrounding areas were left without power, after 27 pole top fires were reported in the Great Southern region.
According to a Western Power spokesperson, the fires occur when pollution and dust build up - combined with particular weather conditions - creates paths or tracks on insulators, enabling electricity to jump across.
The spokesperson said tracking electricity could heat elements of the pole infrastructure to a point where they smoulder and burn.
Kolindale stud principal and Dudinin farmer Matthew Ledwith has experienced his fair share of pole top fires in the past 12 months.
He is aware of the triggers and has spent countless hours keeping an eye on power lines and posts in such weather.
Last Friday, his concerns were only heightened, after a "very light mist" set off a pole top fire at west Kulin.
Mr Ledwith, who was at the 50th Wagin Woolorama, labelled the situation as scary, particularly given he was not at home to keep a lookout.
"Imagine if there had been a strong north westerly wind and temperatures had hit 30 degrees?" he said.
"We would be in big trouble."
Mr Ledwith said issues started last year after pole insulators were replaced.
He said at the same time, at least four fires were reported on his and a neighbour's property, with smoke blanketing the 50 kilometre stretch from Dumbleyung to Nyabing.
"There were pole top fires everywhere," Mr Ledwith said.
"Not only did we lose 30 hectares of barley stubble that day, but our neighbour's farm was put at risk because the winds were strong and heading in a south easterly direction."
The most recent pole top fire to threaten Mr Ledwith's Pingaring block was about three weeks ago, while he was working at another property.
Fortunately, his neighbour Dean Wyatt waited about six hours for linesmen to arrive and was able to put out spot fires caused by falling embers.
At noon the next day, the fire had reignited near a bush reserve, Buckley's Breakaway.
"I'm grateful for Dean's help in watching the power pole line and waiting for linesmen to arrive," Mr Ledwith said.
"Even if we put the fire out, we are still at risk of it reigniting.
"Some days I spend hours keeping an eye on power posts and poles."
Mr Ledwith hoped the problem could be rectified as soon as possible, to ease the pressures and anxieties among residents.
"It has been too bloody stressful," he said.
"We can't be doing this all the time - chasing fires in the middle of summer."
With limited resources in the bush, Mr Wyatt said this was a problem, which needed a solution.
Similarly to Mr Ledwith, Mr Wyatt said the fires seemed to start on relatively new poles where a different type of insulator had been installed.
He said while Western Power crews were doing the best they could, the issue needed addressing.
"I had to go to Lake Grace to drop some parts off for repair and I noticed a pole on fire in Matthew's paddock," Mr Ledwith said.
"I got my fire unit and called Western Power, who said to contact emergency services and the local fire chief.
"I sat there for six hours - waiting for linesmen to come - and putting out smaller spot fires because embers were dropping constantly."
Mr Wyatt said with a shortage of labour in the district, it was crucial he stayed at Mr Ledwith's property until support arrived.
He said it was fortunate conditions were cooler, however if it were a 40-odd degree day there would have been serious trouble.
"It is frustrating, you can't expect people to sit there for most of the day when the problem could be rectified," Mr Wyatt said.
"I am sure crews were doing their best, but we had 11 pole top fires here in one day last month and that's only around Pingaring.
"I know there were some up north of Karlgarin around the same time as well."
Wagin Shire president and mixed farmer Phillip Blight said the issue was bigger than it needed to be and residents were unimpressed by what they were left to face.
He said it was unacceptable and the maintenance of power lines was failing, as Western Power worked hard to catch up.
In just one day last year, there were 14 pole top fires in Wagin shire and 38 in total between the town and Ravensthorpe.
Mr Blight said the local government zone had voiced their concerns to the Economic Regulation Authority.
However, he received the response, "we create regulations, we don't police them".
"We then contacted the Department of Mines and Energy Safety and invited them to our February zone meeting," he said.
"My question was - what's the timeline on rolling out replacement insulators?
"The department attended the meeting and took the question on notice, but we are yet to receive an answer."
Mr Blight questioned the potential hazard risk the pole tops could pose on his farm - particularly given the industrial manslaughter laws - and who would be held responsible if someone was hurt.
"If I was responsible, WorkSafe would be all over me."
Mr Blight said all unsafe insulators should be changed and a timeline of when this would be done should be given to residents.
He said the previous 50 years of insulators never gave any trouble and it was only in the past three years since the insulators were changed.
A WESTERN Power spokesperson said they understood the frustration and inconvenience the outage last month caused.
They said those directly affected were kept up-to-date via SMS, with a helicopter deployed to patrol the main feeder line and several crews - including additional resources deployed from Jandakot and Merredin depots - to repair and restore power as safely and quickly as possible.
"A low-voltage emergency response generator had been installed in the Newdegate townsite as a temporary back-up measure should any further faults impact the town," the spokesperson said.
"We understand the impact frequent power outages have on residents and businesses and we're working on short and long-term solutions to enhance reliability of supply."
The spokesperson said Western Power proactively carried out a preventative maintenance program on its network of more than 600,000 poles.
This includes applying silicone to insulators - which prevent the dust and pollution building up - high pressure cleaning, and managing trees and vegetation near wires.
They said fire retardant paint was also applied to power poles (from the ground up to two metres high) to protect them from shrub fire.
"Fire retardant paint is currently not applied to the whole pole as the paint has not been tested for high temperatures observed during bushfire situations.
"We're also started a program of targeted washing and siliconing of 'live' powerlines via helicopter in areas in the Mid West that have been experiencing frequent outages.
"Washing and siliconing of power lines is a proven method of mitigating power reliability issues that result from pollution build up combined with high humidity.
"This usually occurs between December and March when there is a run of very hot, dry and windy days followed by a sudden misty front.
"The targeted helicopter program will see around 2,000 insulators treated by the end of July this year."
Western Power said in the past it had undertaken "live" siliconing and washing of lines via land-based crews until a safety incident in January 2020, where an employee was injured.
This incident triggered Western Power to suspend live washing and siliconing by land-based crews until a safe practice could be found.
