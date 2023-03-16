Farm Weekly
Home/News

Australian Grains Industry Conference meets customers in Vietnam and the Philippines.

By Jasmine Peart
March 16 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AEGIC interim chief executive officer Ken Quail (left) and Grains Australia chair Terry Enright (right) having dinner with Australian grain industry leaders.

AUSTRALIAN grain representatives flew the long-haul flight to Vietnam and the Philippines last week to hold important meetings with Asian customers at the Australian Grains Industry Conference (AGIC), organised by Grain Trade Australia (GTA).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.