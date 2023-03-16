AUSTRALIAN grain representatives flew the long-haul flight to Vietnam and the Philippines last week to hold important meetings with Asian customers at the Australian Grains Industry Conference (AGIC), organised by Grain Trade Australia (GTA).
Reconnecting and building value was the key theme for a gathering of representatives of the grain industry from Australia and South East Asian countries at recent AGIC Asia 2023 events held in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, on March 7 and in Manila, Philippines, on March 9.
The conference was hailed as an all-round success by attendees, with Grains Australia chairman Terry Enright saying he fielded a variety of emails over following days from interested Asian customers.
Hosted online for the past three years due to restricted travel, the conference stood as an opportunity for Australian industry leaders to reconnect face to face with South East Asian delegates and business owners.
"It was very good to be able to meet face to face, it's a lot more positive to be there in person and to speak with people," Mr Enright said.
GTA chairman Andrew Goyder opened both conferences with a warm welcome to delegates on behalf of the Australian grain industry and conference partners and said it was extremely important to come together with Australia's customers, to meet and to understand what is important to them and to be able to provide confidence and surety in Australian grain.
"Business relationships are built on the platform of confidence and trust and AGIC conferences have an important role in promoting and supporting the networking, understanding and the camaraderie of the people we do business with," Mr Goyder said.
With about 30 Australians attending the conference, and a total of 200 people attending in Vietnam and 140 in the Philippines, AEGIC interim chief executive officer Ken Quail believed the event was well supported.
"This was their first opportunity for face to face with the Australian industry, so they turned out in terrific numbers - we were at capacity for the venues we selected," Mr Quail said.
"The conference was an opportunity to showcase the Australian grains industry, what and how it's organised, what products are available, make contact with flour millers, feed millers, and people who use our grain," Mr Enright said.
Throughout the conference, speakers provided insights into the framework, processes, and systems that guarantee grain from Australia will meet the exacting market expectations and processing functional requirements.
AGIC Asia provided an impressive line-up of local and Australian speakers covering a range of different topics including Asian market factors, the importance of trade and how Australia can meet the sustainability expectations of Asia.
There was heavy discussion about Asia's emergence into middle income status and how it will continue to promote changes in diet and demand profile for imports particularly for agricultural products.
Some speakers also touched on the fact that Australia's grain production and its supply chain capacity are at record levels, making it well-positioned to provide reliable and sustainable grain - especially due to Australia's proximity.
About 90 per cent of feed in the Philippines is exported from Australia, with both countries safely sitting in the top four markets that buy Australian grain, making them important markets to stay connected to.
The Philippines currently has a population of about 110 million people, with Indonesia close to breaking the 100m mark.
As Asian populations increase in wealth, they are not only increasing their consumption of meat, but also their consumption of wheat products.
These growing populations are demanding more grain than ever, which Mr Enright said puts Australia in a fantastic position.
"I think the big message that comes out is that these are growing, large markets, and we have a presence there," Mr Enright said.
"But we need to reinforce that by continuing to talk to these people, showcasing what Australia has to offer and how we can help and assist in delivering what they want."
The markets have been experiencing strong positive growth in the past few years, which Mr Quail said was encouraging from an Australian grain perspective.
Both countries have very young populations, with changing awareness of health and a focus on sustainability issues going forward.
"This represents opportunities for growth and consumption for both flour milling, brewing, malted barley, and also our feed markets," Mr Quail said.
Both markets show very strong demand for animal feed and so have been taking a lot of Western Australia's low protein wheat - a result of a large harvest.
There was a lot of discussion at the conference about exploring further opportunities for grading.
The conference also showed there is significant opportunity in the market for barley and lupins.
Mr Enright said it was difficult to say anything concrete that was decided at the conference, but it was a "matter of continuing the dialogue".
As part of AGIC Asia, GTA also led Australian industry delegations in roundtable sessions involving local government agencies and the trade, to strengthen industry relationships and support the development of mutual trading interests.
The roundtables increase opportunities for trade facilitation, market access and promotion resulting in improved development of trade policy and communication between respective Asian and Australian industries, at both a commercial and technical level.
Mr Enright believed the roundtable discussions were a great opportunity to chat with key people in the industry at the Australian embassy about issues in the industry that were important to both parties.
In 2023 AGIC Roundtable sessions were held in Hanoi and Manila and were well supported by the Australian Government agencies and staff.
Mr Enright was thankful for GTA for organising the conference, as he believed it had positive effects on the Australian grain industry.
Mr Quail echoed these thoughts, stating it was a "great sign of a collaboration" within the industry and "a really good example" of how the industry can work together to maximise market opportunity.
