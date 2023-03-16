Farm Weekly
Merino honours go to Wililoo stud, Woodanilling at 50th Wagin Woolorama

By Jodie Rintoul
March 17 2023 - 10:00am
The grand champion Merino ram was exhibited by the Wise familys Wililoo stud, Woodanilling. With the champion strong wool Merino ram were sponsors Kyah Peeti (left), Farm Weekly and Lauren Rayner, Elders stud stock, judges Chris Hogg, Navanvale stud, Williams, Rod Norrish, Angenup stud, Kojonup and Allan Hobley, Wiringa Park stud, Nyabing and Williloo stud co-principal Rick Wise.

THE Wise family, Wililoo stud, Woodanilling, celebrated the 50th Anniversary Wagin Woolorama in style by dominating the Merino judging, taking home three of the top four awards up for grabs.

