DPIRD researchers drill into acidic sand on farms

By Jasmine Peart
March 18 2023 - 10:00am
Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development research scientist Hasinur Rahman has highlighted the potential use of onfarm acidic sand as a possible solution to detoxify subsoil boron.

CALCAREOUS soils are very common in the southern graingrowing region and cover 60 per cent of the region's cropping country.

