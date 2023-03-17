CALCAREOUS soils are very common in the southern graingrowing region and cover 60 per cent of the region's cropping country.
These soils are high in calcium carbonate, resulting in poor crop establishment and low grain yields compared to less hostile soils.
In calcareous soils, boron concentration is often at toxic levels affecting crop development and grain yield.
However, recent research by Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development research scientist Hasinur Rahman has highlighted the potential use of onfarm acidic sand as a possible solution to detoxify subsoil boron.
According to Mr Rahman, while boron is an essential nutrient for plant growth, an excessive amount of boron uptake can be toxic for crop plants.
"In loamy soils with high pH and heavy sodic subsoils, boron concentration in the soil can be as high as 130 milligrams per kilogram, and this high level of soil boron can cause toxic symptoms for most grain crops across WA," Mr Rahman said.
Prior to this study, the effects of acidic sand to reduce boron toxicity had not been tested on Western Australian soils and the incorporation of acidic sand to calcareous clays on plant available water was also poorly understood.
Mr Rahman and his team collected calcareous subsoil clays from re-engineering sites at Carnamah, Bonnie Rock, Holt Rock and Salmon Gums, while acidic sands were collected from a nearby paddock of the first three sites and a neutral pH sand collected from Salmon Gums.
Overall the research was successful, with Mr Rahman finding that irrespective of soil types, the incorporation of acidic sand improved soil constraints such as pH levels, electrical conductivity, boron concentration and plant available water.
"Increasing rates of incorporation of acid sand decreased soil pH and consequently decreased boron concentration exponentially at the Carnamah, Bonnie Rock and Holt Rock sites," Mr Rahman said.
"The increase in plant available water was significant for all soils but particularly at Carnamah which had the largest improvement."
The research suggests that the incorporation of naturally occurring local acid sand could be an effective soil amendment to reengineer saline-sodic-alkaline soils to reduce alkalinity and boron toxicity.
As with anything, Mr Rahman said there was further work needed to understand the nutrient release and longevity of this effect in field conditions.
There is also the question of how to practically incorporate sand into deep sodic-saline-alkaline soil on farms.
However, Mr Rahman said the experimental results would help in decision making while adopting re-engineering treatments for calcareous and boron toxic heavy soils.
