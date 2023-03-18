WITH a sale like this never seen before in WA, Elders has announced that it will be hosting an inaugural Elite two-day horse sale at the Murray Regional Equestrian Centre, Coolup, on Saturday and Sunday, March 25 and 26.
The inaugural Elders WA Elite horse sale is set to attract a selection of premium horses bred from highly reputable equine studs that are suited to mustering, camp drafting, challenges and all types of stock work.
While the sale aims to specifically showcase the quality horse line-up, Elders has a more specific intention to make the equine community closer and support the rural WA community and its members in the process.
As part of the sale, Elders will be donating 50 per cent of the partnership funds received to two separate organisations to assist the regional WA people, being Dolly's Dream and the Royal Flying Doctor Service.
Key WA businesses getting behind the sale and supporting the two charities are premier partners Central Stockcare Pastoral Pty Ltd, Mitchell's Livestock Transport and Gandy Angus, while the Western Meat Packers Group is a gold sponsor, Venturon Livestock and Alcoa are silver partners and Zoetis is a bronze partner.
Elders Waroona representative and sale co-ordinator Wade Krawczyk said this event was the first of many and that Elders would make it an annual event.
"The Elders agents have been wanting to host something like this for a while, so we all came together and came up with the horse sale idea," Mr Krawczyk said.
"We want to be able to give back to the rural community and support our clients.
"Our mission is to grow the business both socially and through the community and this really seemed like a great way to support our clients too."
Mr Krawzcyk said the two charities were not only important to Elders, but to rural communities throughout WA.
Representatives from both charities will in attendance and the team from RFDS will have merchandise available for purchase.
"The sale itself is only one cog in the whole weekend," he said.
Elders has created an event around the sale to give the equine and rural community an opportunity to come together.
"It allows us to support these people, especially in the Waroona, Coolup and Pinjarra areas," Mr Krawzcyk said.
A catalogue of 28 elite horses will be presented on the Saturday 3-5pm.
Broken down, there will be 16 geldings ranging from two to 15 years-old and 12 mares ranging from four to nine years-old that will be offered.
A jam-packed weekend includes various events with day one starting at 6:15am, followed by a campdraft, horse sale pre-work, horse sale and presentations, cocktail event and super goal polocrosse, while the second day commences at 7am with the junior, juvenile and open campdraft finals, followed by the campdraft presentations.
Mr Krawzcyk said Elders was aiming for the open campdraft to be the premiere campdraft in WA.
"Prize money will be on offer with our first prize being $10,000," he said.
On behalf of Elders, Mr Krawczyk said he is excited to build on the event for next year and grow the opportunity to raise valuable funds for the charities.
"The awareness and importance the charities bring to our local communities means a lot to us and we as a whole are very excited to continue to support the communities and host more events to support them," he said.
Bidders who are unable to make it to the sale in person can place bids online via Stocklive Auctions.
The sale catalogue is available online on the event facebook page - Elders WA Elite Horse Sale or via Stocklive Auctions website stocklive.com.au
