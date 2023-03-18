Farm Weekly
Murray Regional Equestrian Centre to host Elite horse days

By Kyah Peeti
March 18 2023 - 2:00pm
RFDS WA partnerships and impact manager Lauren Hubbard (left), Elders, Waroona territory sales manager Wade Krawczyk, MFIA RFDS WA fundraising and philanthropy manager Megan Keep and Elders State marketing business partner Tatum Patteson.

WITH a sale like this never seen before in WA, Elders has announced that it will be hosting an inaugural Elite two-day horse sale at the Murray Regional Equestrian Centre, Coolup, on Saturday and Sunday, March 25 and 26.

