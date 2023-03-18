The Wise familys Southend Murray Grey stud, Katanning, had a show to remember when they dominated the major awards at the Commonwealth Bank Cattle Expo at this years Wagin Woolorama, capping it off with the supreme cattle exhibit, grand champion multibreed senior cow and champion British Breed senior cow. With their six-year-old cow Southend Reflection and her heifer calf were Commonwealth Banks Joe Galantino (left) and Brendon Kay, with Southend Murray Grey stud co-principal Kurt Wise, Commonwealth Banks Tina Moroney and Sienna Bergersen with judges Peter Collins, Merridale Angus stud, Tennyson, Victoria, and Rob Onley, Candy Mountain Cattle, Noorat, Victoria and handler (kneeling) Jayne Thompson.