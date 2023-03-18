Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Multibreed win for Southend Murray Grey at Wagin Woolorama

By Kyah Peeti and Kane Chatfield
March 18 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Wise familys Southend Murray Grey stud, Katanning, had a show to remember when they dominated the major awards at the Commonwealth Bank Cattle Expo at this years Wagin Woolorama, capping it off with the supreme cattle exhibit, grand champion multibreed senior cow and champion British Breed senior cow. With their six-year-old cow Southend Reflection and her heifer calf were Commonwealth Banks Joe Galantino (left) and Brendon Kay, with Southend Murray Grey stud co-principal Kurt Wise, Commonwealth Banks Tina Moroney and Sienna Bergersen with judges Peter Collins, Merridale Angus stud, Tennyson, Victoria, and Rob Onley, Candy Mountain Cattle, Noorat, Victoria and handler (kneeling) Jayne Thompson.

AFTER the cancellation of last year's Wagin Woolorama due to COVID-19, the WA show cattle fanatics were keener than ever to get back into the show ring at this year's Commonwealth Bank Cattle Expo at the 2023 Wagin Woolorama.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.