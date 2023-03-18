Farm Weekly
Home/News

Goldenover stud wins grand champion Suffolk

By Lynette Carew-Reid
March 18 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Handler Linda OGorman holds the reserve champion Suffolk ram from Goldenover at Woolorama last week. With her is judge Adrian Veitch, Narrogin.

ESTABLISHED Suffolk studs had to make way for a newcomer who represented the breed all the way to the very top at the Unigrain-backed section judging.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.