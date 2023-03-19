Farm Weekly
Home/News

DPIRD looks at soil amelioration timing with wind erosion

March 19 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DPIRD research scientist George Mwenda presented the results from field experiments examining the impact of soil amelioration timing on crop yields at the Grains Research Update, Perth, last month.

NEW research findings demonstrate a range of soil amelioration timings can be successful, but growers should take into account the potential for wind erosion if going early.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.