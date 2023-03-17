Michelle Moriarty has been awarded the 2023 AgriFutures Rural Women's Award for her commitment to supporting widowed people across regional Western Australia.
The business woman from Eaton is working to reduce social isolation for widowed women and men, by providing support groups that offer a safe space for honest discussions about the harsh realities of losing a partner.
The award was presented on Thursday night by WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis, a past recipient of the WA Rural Women's Award.
The prestigious award celebrates the inclusive and courageous leadership of women in rural industries, businesses and communities in WA.
Ms Moriarty will receive a $15,000 business development bursary to broaden her business in collaboration with local government and community groups, and she will represent WA at the national AgriFutures Rural Women's Award.
"I congratulate Michelle on her dedication to drive programs which support and connect people who have suffered the profound loss of a partner," Ms Jarvis said.
"She is a worthy winner of this year's WA Rural Women's Award.
"The judging panel praised the calibre of all the finalists who are already making a difference in regional Western Australia and will continue to grow as community leaders."
The other two finalists for the award were:
