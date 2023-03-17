Farm Weekly
Michelle Moriarty wins AgriFutures 2023 WA Rural Women's Award

Updated March 17 2023 - 1:48pm, first published 11:48am
Collie Preston MLA Jodie Hanns, left, winner Michelle Moriarty, Eaton, and Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis at Thursday night's award presentation.

Michelle Moriarty has been awarded the 2023 AgriFutures Rural Women's Award for her commitment to supporting widowed people across regional Western Australia.

