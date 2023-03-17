How to prepare your backyard for the arrival of a new pet

Dogs can be trained to do their business outside quickly, but you may want to consider creating a small space to train them to go to the toilet. Picture Shutterstock.

This is branded content.

Humans and domesticated animals have coexisted for thousands of years. In fact, it's likely one of the reasons we have evolved the way we have.



Livestock has provided food, materials and a source of income throughout history. And our favourite domesticated animals - cats and dogs, have provided companionship and comfort to humans during the thousands of years of our history too. There's nothing quite like a cuddle on the couch with your best friend or taking them for a walk or a swim.



If you have a new pet arriving soon, there's much to do. You must ensure you have adequate food, medicine such as worming and flea treatment, a good vet lined up, and things like their bed, toys, and treats. And preparing your home for the arrival of a new pet is also important, especially your backyard.



This article will share exactly how you can prepare your backyard for the arrival of a new pet. Read on to discover what you need to know about this topic.

Install pool fencing

Dogs are curious creatures, and some love to swim. Yet, it could be a tragic disaster if your new pup fell into your pool while you were out and struggled to get out of the water.



Protect against disaster by researching pool fencing in Australia and setting up proper pool fence to ensure that your furry, four-legged friend remains safe while they're in your yard.



You can get a latch gate with pool fencing, so if you decide to have kids down the track or have friends with kids over, the children will also be safe around your pool.

Assess the fencing around your yard

You'll also need to ensure that your boundary fencing is adequate to keep your dog safe and inside your backyard. Some species of dogs are champion jumpers, such as Staffordshire Terrier, Kelpies, Australian Cattle Dogs, Sheep Dogs and others.



If you have a jumping breed, you may need to assess your fencing and perhaps invest in a higher fence. You'll also need to inspect your fence line for any holes or loose planks that could result in your new dog escaping.

Ensure they have a source of water

Suppose your new pet is going to spend time outside in Australia. In that case, you'll need to ensure they have a supply of fresh drinking water available.



This is especially the case during our long, hot summers. A large drinking bowl should be adequate but ensure it stays topped up with fresh, clean water. Check it each evening during summer as the heat can cause the water to evaporate.



You might also opt to install a water feature that your dog can enjoy splashing around in and drinking from.

Create a digging area

Dogs love to dig; it's a natural instinct and behaviour they will tend towards if they're bored, like when they're at home all day while you're out at work. If you don't want them digging up your lawn or garden bed, you can partition off an area of your yard for them to dig in.



Lay down some mulch or sand so they won't hurt their paws digging, and remove any rocky soil or stones. You can train them to dig in this space by burying toys, bones or treats. They'll get used to digging here and treat it as their personal digging pit.



This will help keep your pup entertained while you're out, hopefully keeping the rest of your garden safe and sound.

Grow safe plants and remove toxic ones

Dogs love to try to eat anything, and plants are no exception. Some plants are highly toxic to eat, such as lilies, angel's trumpet, aloe vera, hemlock, azaleas and belladonna.



If your garden contains any poisonous flora, you should remove it and replace it with safe plants. The last thing you want is your dog to become ill from eating something in your garden that could have been prevented, resulting in an expensive vet bill. Grow some plants that are completely safe for dogs instead.

Create a dog toilet area

Dogs can be trained to do their business outside quickly, but you may want to consider creating a small space to train them to go to the toilet.



This area could be a space without lawn or plants, so their urine can't damage them. Use positive reinforcement and treats to train your new dog to use this area; they will instinctively return there when nature calls.

