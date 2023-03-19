Farm Weekly
Kapari Angus bull tops $34,000 at Gingin

By Jodie Rintoul and Kane Chatfield
March 19 2023 - 3:00pm
Prices hit a record sale top of $34,000 for this Kapari Angus bull at last week's Gingin Bull Sale when it sold to Murray River Farms, Waroona. With the bull were Elders stud stock representative Lauren Rayner (left), Nutrien Livestock, Peel representative Ralph Mosca, outgoing Murray River Farms manager Daryl Robinson, Kapari stud's Madison, Liz and Tony Sudlow and new Murray River Farms manager Geoff Hillman.

IT was a big day out at Gingin last week as sale records tumbled in the annual Gingin Bull Sale hosted by the Midland Cattle Breeders' Association.

