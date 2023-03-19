IT was a big day out at Gingin last week as sale records tumbled in the annual Gingin Bull Sale hosted by the Midland Cattle Breeders' Association.
On the back of strong buying support from both return and new buyers, prices topped at a sale record high of $34,000 for a Kapari Angus bull while the sale gross smashed through the $800,000 mark for the first time.
The quality of the 82 bulls representing three breeds drew another large crowd of 66 registered buyers in person from as far away as Bremer Bay and Northcliffe in the south to Merredin in the east and Kalbarri in the north, as well as all points in between and they weren't afraid to bid up on the bulls they really wanted.
In addition there was added buying support on AuctionsPlus where the catalogue received 1759 views and 102 logins during the sale from across Australia.
Despite the strong interest on AuctionsPlus, the online buying activity was limited with only three bulls selling via the platform.
With strong buying support right through the catalogue, the sale was extremely solid from start to finish ensuring all involved walked away happy.
At the completion of selling, the Nutrien Livestock and Elders selling teams led by auctioneer Tiny Holly had recorded a 94 per cent clearance (or 77 bulls sold) of the 82 bulls offered for an overall average of $10,909.
This was up $1213 on last year's sale average of $9696 for 79 bulls offered and sold.
Mr Holly said the final sale result was on par with presale expectations and the sale was well-supported by both return and new buyers.
"Angus bulls made up the majority of the catalogue and they once again presented very well," Mr Holly said.
"The presentation and quality of the Angus sires in this sale continues to improve every year as the studs continue to invest in new genetics.
"Although the Angus offering received strong support and sold to very good values, bidding was limited in terms of the number of buyers operating.
"Buyers were selective at their own budgets throughout the Angus offering, they knew what they wanted before they got to the sale after making their selections through seeing the videos and photos online.
"The offering of Limousin and Murray Grey bulls also presented very well and once again buyers were selective resulting in good prices being achieved on the bulls that were really sought after."
Equally as happy with the result was Elders stud stock and Gingin representative Graeme Curry.
Mr Curry said it was wonderful once again to see this multi-vendor sale so well-supported from a wide spread of buyers.
"There was buying support from most cattle breeding areas from Geraldton in the north as well as the South West and South Coast," Mr Curry said.
"Overall it was a very even and honest line-up of bulls which sold to an encouraging average which was up more than $1000 on last year."
Angus
A combined quality line-up of 60 Angus bulls from three of the sale's longest running vendors kicked off proceedings and like some other Angus bull sales this season values overall lifted compared to last year.
When the last Angus bull left the ring, the three studs had combined to sell 59 of the 60 bulls offered at an average of $11,508, which was up $841 on last year.
Last year the three studs offered and sold 57 bulls at an average of $10,667.
The Sudlow family, Kapari Angus stud, Northampton, was not only the sale's largest vendor again with a team of 31 bulls, they also sold the sale's $34,000 top-priced bull.
By the end of the Kapari offering the stud had sold 30 of its 31 bulls offered under the hammer to 20 different buyers at an average of $12,800, which was the best of any vendor in the sale.
In comparison, last year Kapari offered and sold 31 bulls at a $10,667 average.
Recording the $34,000 top price in the sale and setting a new Kapari stud record price was Kapari Nectar S35, which was catalogued in lot seven.
Mr Holly took an opening bid of $15,000 on the thick, deep Millah Murrah Nectar N334 son and from this price moved swiftly upwards before he finally knocked the bull down at $34,000 to Nutrien Livestock, Peel representative Ralph Mosca, who was bidding on behalf of return buyer Murray River Farms, Waroona, which was represented at the sale by outgoing manager Daryl Robinson and new manager Geoff Hillman.
READ MORE:
Mr Robinson said they believed Nectar S35 was the standout bull in the sale.
"We only picked him out today but as soon as we got to him in the line-up, we knew he was the bull," Mr Robinson said.
"He is a well put-together bull that is very correct with a good shape and great muscling.
"He also has a balanced set of figures across the board."
The early April 2021-drop, AI-bred bull weighed in at 806 kilograms and has estimated breeding values (EBVs) of +6.9 for calving ease direct, +3.8 for calving ease daughters, -6.0 gestation length (GL), +3.9 birthweight (BWT), +55, +89 and +122 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +117 mature cow weight (MCW), +13 milk, +1.6 scrotal size, -3.9 days to calving (DTC), +69 carcase weight (CWT), +3.5 EMA, +0.2 rib fat, -0.2 rump fat, +0.3 retail beef yield (RBY), +1.1 IMF, +0.12 feed efficiency (NFI-F), +20 docility (DOC), +0.60 claw set, +0.7 foot angle and +1.02 leg angle.
With figures Nectar S35 ranks in the top four per cent of the breed for foot angle and top 8pc for claw set along with top 16pc for calving ease direct and top 23pc for MCW.
Along with securing Nectar S3, 5 Murray River Farms also purchased a Millah Murrah Pepper son, Kapari Pepper S18, which ranks in the top 11pc for GL and top 17pc for calving ease direct for $13,000.
Mr Robinson said the operation has been buying from Kapari since 2017 when it re-established its breeding herd.
"When we re-established the herd we started with 400 pure Angus breeders and now we are up to 600 head which start calving in early February for nine weeks," he said.
"The Kapari bulls have been working well for us and certainly perform in our area.
"They have helped lift the quality of the herd and complement our breeding program really well."
The operation aims to keep 70 replacement heifers each year while the rest of its weaners are sold through the Boyanup WALSA weaner sales.
This season it sold its steers in a December sale at almost $2000 a head average, while its excess heifers (150 head) were sold in a January sale topping at $2074 and averaging more than $1900 a head.
The next best price in the Kapari offering was $18,000 and it was achieved by four bulls.
The first bull to make $18,000 was Kapari Chisum S25 in lot one when it was sold to Bullrush Farm, Gingin.
The 23-month-old, 790kg, S Chisum son ranks in the top 10pc of the breed for DOC and claw set as well as top 20pc for calving ease daughters and leg angle.
Next to hit $18,000 was Kapari Powerpoint S19 in lot two when it was purchased by return buyer the Wishart family, PM & CJ Wishart, Bremer Bay.
The AI-bred 23mo bull is a son of S Powerpoint 5503 and ranks in the top 2pc for calving ease daughters and GL as well as top 4pc for calving ease direct and top 10pc for foot angle and leg angle.
Along with purchasing Powerpoint S19, the Wisharts also secured an AI-bred Baldridge Beast Mode B074 son, Kapari Beast Mode S52, at $12,000.
Regular buyer Durawah Livestock, Porongurup, was the next to outlay $18,000 when it secured Kapari Santori S85 in lot 10.
The late April 2021-drop bull was sired by Kapari Bronc P46 and its EBVs have it ranked in the top 5pc for DOC and MCW plus top 10pc for 200, 400 and 600-day weights and CWT.
The Porongurup enterprise also purchased another two Kapari Bronc P46 sons.
It paid $15,000 for Kapari Sanders S117 which is in the top 4pc for NFI-F and top 10pc for 200-day weight and calving ease daughters and $14,000 for Kapari Steel S94 that ranks in the top 2pc for calving ease daughters and top 10pc for RBY and EMA.
Rounding out the buyers to go to $18,000 for a Kapari bull was BA Nangetty, Mingenew, which bid through Nutrien Livestock, Geraldton agent Chad Smith to secure Kapari Sydney S108.
The 21mo, 772kg bull is a son of Kapari Bronc P46 and it is in the top 10pc for DOC and top 25pc for MCW and leg angle.
Also heading to the Mingenew property at $12,000 was Baldridge Beast Mode B074 son that is in the top 10pc for 200-day weight and foot angle.
Kapari also sold a Musgrave 316 Stunner son that ranks in the top 1pc for rump fat and top 2pc for rib fat at $17,000 to D & WD Kelly, Bindoon and a Kapari Bronc P46 son that is in the top 7pc for calving ease direct and top 8pc for BWT at $16,000 to RHG & BS Alp, Gingin.
Others buyers to support the Kapari offering selecting multiple lot teams were Liberty Ag, Chapman Valley, which purchased three bulls at an average of $9667 and top of $13,000, while FB Smith & Sons, Walkaway, Gripthorpe Farm, Bolgart and GA & PA Martin & Son, Badgingarra, all bought two bulls at averages of $11,000, $8500 and $8500 respectively.
Next up in the Angus run was the Kupsch family's Black Tara stud, Allanooka, with an offering of 17 bulls and the Kupschs saw a complete clearance of their team to a top of $18,000 and an average of $12,294, which was up $1627 on their 2022 sale result.
Topping the Black Tara team at $18,000 was Black Tara Salubrious S10 in lot 37 when it sold to a Mingenew buyer that operated through AuctionsPlus.
The 868kg, March 2021-drop bull is an AI-bred son of EF Complement 8088 and out of Black Tara N103 which is a granddaughter of S Chisum 6175.
Along with impressing on the eye with excellent muscling, Salubrious S10 also has a balanced set of EBVs which include it ranking in the top 7pc for GL (-8.5) and rib fat (+2.4), top 9pc for milk (+23) and rump fat (+2.4) as well as top 10pc calving ease daughters (+7.3).
The Mingenew enterprise also secured a Millah Murrah Klooney N310 son, Black Tara Seeing Double S89, for $15,000, which was the second equal top price in the Black Tara offering.
Seeing Double S89 is in the top 5pc for both calving ease direct and daughters as well as top 10pc for BWT, milk, and CWT and top 20pc for 400 and 600-day weights, while its $A and $A-L index are in the top 4pc and 6pc.
The other bull to make $15,000 in the Black Tara team was Black Tara Chisum S201 when it sold to Caraban Limestone.
Chisum S201 is an ET-bred son of S Chisum 6175 and Strathtay Benhilda J4.
It ranks in the top 1pc for GL and top 2pc for calving ease daughters as well top 10pc for DOC and rump fat.
Tebco Investments, Dongara, was also not afraid to bid up on the Black Tara bulls securing two at $14,000.
It purchased a Millah Murrah Klooney N310 son that is in the top 5-7pc for 400 and 600-day weights, MCW and CWT and a S.A.V. Thunderbird 9061 son that is in the top 4pc for NFI-F and top 6pc for calving ease daughters.
There were three other buyers who also purchased two bulls from Black Tara and they were KA & TB Grima, Wongoondy ($12,000 average); T & L O'Driscoll & Sons, Grass Valley ($11,500 average) and Gabyon Pastoral Co, Dongara ($10,500 average).
The Topham family's Cookalabi stud, Coomberdale, rounded out the Angus run with a team of 12 bulls which all sold to a top of $9000 and an average of $7167.
Achieving the $9000 price tag in the Cookalabi team was Cookalabi S50 when it was knocked down to Hewhome Farm, Moora.
The thick, deep Blackrock L50 son ranks in the top 1pc for DOC and top 33-36pc for 200, 400 and 600-day weights.
Four bulls in the Cookalabi team sold at $8000 and two of these, Cookalabi S7 and Cookalabi S2, sold to Doug Wasley, Kayanaba Grazing Co, Dandaragan.
Both S7 and S2 were by Blackrock P85.
S7 ranks in the top 1pc for rump fat and top 2pc for rib fat while S2 is in the top 1pc for DOC.
Along with buying these two bulls Mr Wasley purchased another Cookalabi sire at $7000, to make him the volume buyer in the Cookalabi offering.
Wheatbelt enterprise Aylesbury Farm, Merredin, also went home with a Cookalabi sire at $8000 bidding to this value for Cookalabi S53 which was sired by Cookalabi P59 and ranks in the top 9pc for DOC.
Aylesbury Farm also purchased a second Cookalabi sire at $7000.
Rounding out the bulls to sell at $8000 in the Cookalabi team was Cookalabi S48 and it went to the Ludgate family, Cobham Pastoral Co, York.
Cookalabi S48 was sired by Cookalabi P59 and it is in the top 3pc for rump fat as well as top 4pc for DOC and rib fat.
Murray Grey
The Murray Grey bulls were second into the ring and in this run the Stickland family, Mungatta stud, Wongan Hills, offered 12 bulls.
By the end of the offering 10 had been cleared under the hammer to a top of $13,000 and at an average of $7700, which was up $400 on last year.
Standing out in Mungatta's offering and topping the team at $13,000 was Mungatta Venice S63 in lot 65, when it sold to return buyers Peter and Fiona Haydon, PJ & FG Haydon, Bindoon, who run 120 Murray Grey-Angus cross breeders.
Ms Haydon said Venice S63 was a standout in their eyes due to its outlook and style.
"He is easy-doing, has good length and depth of body and a good temperament," Ms Haydon said.
The March 2021-drop, 852kg silver bull is a son of Monterey Magnetic and in the ring it showed good thickness and excellent conformation.
On the figures front Venice S63 ranks in the top 5pc for SS (+1.7) and DTC (-4.1) as well as top 10pc for 200, 400 and 600-day weights (+33, +55 and +77) and MCW (+81) and top 15pc CWT (+46).
Dandaragan enterprise Mikkelsen & Wilson, might have been the losing bidders on Venice S63, but it didn't go home empty handed as it purchased two bulls at Mungatta's second and third top prices of $9000 and $8000.
It paid $9000 for Mungatta Valor S81 which is in the top 5pc for 600-day weight, MCW and CWT and $8000 for Mungatta Victorian S48 that is in the top 5pc for milk.
Both bulls were sired by Monterey Magnetic M39.
Five bulls in the Mungatta team sold for $7000 and they were purchased by Apache Investments, Merredin, which also bought a second bull at $6000; AJ McLintock, Kalbarri; Cobham Pastoral Co; Wheller Plains, Nolba and IB Lehmann, Bindi Bindi.
Limousin
Last but not least into the sale ring were the Limousin bulls from the Kupsch family's Tara stud and the Stickland family's Woronyne stud, Wongan Hills.
Combined the two studs offered 10 bulls which included a Limflex and they sold eight under the hammer to a top of $14,000 three times and an average of $10,500, which was up $3417 on the 2022 sale result.
The Tara stud had the largest team offering seven bulls and its average was up $3587 on last year when all seven bulls sold at an average of $11,143.
Tara also sold the three $14,000 top-priced bulls in the run.
The first Tara bull to hit $14,000 was its Limflex sire, Tara Super Strength S32 (LF, P, B, AC) when it was knocked down to the WA College of Agriculture (WACOA), Morawa, which will use it over heifers.
The March 2021-drop, 888kg, black bull is by Limousin sire, Tara E016 (P, A, U) and out of Angus cow, Black Tara Q53 (PP, B, U).
Along with expressing plenty of length, depth and muscling, Super Strength S32 ranks in the top 1pc of the breed for GL and rump fat plus top 5pc for BWT and rib fat.
WACOA Morawa farm manager Leanne Grant-Williams said it was the first time the college had purchased a Limousin cross bull and she believed Super Strength S32 would be a valuable asset to their breeding program and would complement their Angus cross females.
"He is a good all round bull who will bring positive muscling to our herd," Ms Grant-Williams said.
Next to hit $14,000 was the apricot coloured Tara Jackaroo S44 (P, A, AA) when it sold to return buyers Pat and Penny Terpstra, Aldgate Limousins, Waroona.
Penny Terpstra said they inspected the Tara sale team before the sale and Jackaroo S44 caught their eye as soon as they walked into the yards.
"He is the complete deal," Ms Terpstra said.
"He has a good medium frame and good muscling.
"We were also chasing him for his heifer mating traits."
Jackaroo S44 is a son of Mandayen Jackaroo J2355 (PP, A, AA) and ranks in the top 1pc for calving ease direct and top 5pc for GL and BWT.
Rounding out the trio of Tara bulls to make $14,000 was Tara Sully S61 (PP, A, AA) when it was secured by Elders, Albany representative David Lindberg, who was carrying a buying order for first time buyer Terry Shanhun, Terikye Limousin stud, Manypeaks.
Mr Lindberg said the Shanhuns were looking for a new sire and they had been watching the Tara stud for a while.
"This bull was the all round package for them, he has very good structure and muscling and he is homozygous polled which was a trait they were chasing," Mr Lindberg said.
"He has the lot and will suit their stud well."
The homozygous polled, apricot colour Sully S61 is also a son of Mandayen Jackaroo J2355.
Sully is in the top 5pc for 200, 400 and 600-day weights and top 10pc for MCW.
There were two other bulls in the Tara offering to sell at more than $10,000 and they both made $11,000 selling to Luzny Agri Holdings, Frankland River and KA & TB Grima.
The Woronyne stud rounded out the Limousin offering and the sale with a team of three bulls but reduced buying support only saw one sell at $6000 under the hammer.
The bull to sell was Woronyne Solomon S21 (H, A, U) and it was purchased by Nutrien Livestock, Harvey/Brunswick agent Errol Gardiner.
The 803kg Solomon S21 is a son of Woronyne Pedro P12 and has EBVs of -2.8 for GL, +1.1 BWT and +13, +19 and +25 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.