Livestock Matters forum for Pingaring

By Brooke Littlewood
March 19 2023 - 4:00pm
Pingaring farmer Dean Wyatt is set to host WA Livestock Research Council's annual regional Livestock Matters forum, with a focus on shade and shelter.

PINGARING farmer Ian Wyatt planted saltbush in the 1980s, after salinity started creeping into productive cropping country.

