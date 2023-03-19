A PICTURE is worth a thousand words - so the adage goes.
With that in mind, Jacob and Ange Butler hope to create a few encyclopaedias' worth of images as they travel around regional Western Australia later this year.
The artistic Fremantle-based couple has a vision to traverse the State in a caravan with daughters Sienna, 3, and Sadie, 1, in tow and create an art trail that will celebrate events in local communities and hopefully bring more visitors to them.
Photographer Ange will capture and video the events, whether they be horse or camel racing or even chicken catching, while Jacob will use his self-taught painting skills to create a lasting memory for the town in the form of a mural.
While they are yet to finalise the exact route their journey will take, the couple is committed to leaving suburbia behind in June - not that this is a foreign concept for either of them, with Jacob having grown up in the Goldfields, while Ange spent much of her childhood around Quindanning.
They have always had a desire to travel the outback with their children, but it was the pandemic that caused them to reassess their lives, and come up with a plan moving forward.
For the few years prior to COVID-19 reaching Australian shores in early 2020, life was a whirlwind for Jacob.
The reputation of the talented artist, commonly known as "Shakey", was growing exponentially, with businesses clamouring to engage his services to create his incredible aerosol murals and transform bare walls, or live paint water-based acrylic pieces during gala events to be auctioned at the end of the evening.
It was his ability to paint an amazingly lifelike image on a canvas over a short time period, together with Ange's wedding photography business, that inadvertently led to one of his most in-demand services - live wedding portraits.
Ange was booked to photograph the wedding of Port Adelaide and AFL superstar Robbie Gray and wife Annabel in 2017, and Jacob went along with her and offered to create a live portrait of the bride and groom during the reception, which he presented to them at the end of the evening.
Thanks to the power of social media, Jacob was inundated with requests from soon-to-be-wed couples after the Grays posted a photograph online, to the point that in early 2020 Jacob and Ange were fielding about 30 enquiries a month.
"It was absolutely going bananas," Jacob recalls.
"I was spending about 80 per cent of my time doing wedding portraits, and only about 20pc doing murals, which was what I really wanted to be doing.
"But the constant, regular income from doing weddings became a bit of a trap."
The couple had also welcomed their first child, daughter Sienna, in mid-2019, and life was pretty busy.
Enter COVID-19.
Almost overnight, bookings for weddings and corporate work for the next 10 months dried up.
But the optimistic couple took the opportunity to escape suburbia and expose their daughter to a country lifestyle like they had had, and moved to the wide-open expanse of a property near Quindanning.
They also saw it as a chance for a change in artistic inspiration, with new and different things to photograph and paint.
"The house was clay, built in World War II, with plenty of cracks and gaps - it was like tenting inside," Jacob said.
"We put in a vegetable garden, and we had to chop wood for our heating - moving to the bush was the best experience as a family, we just thought why not go and do it?
"And best of all we got to watch Sienna grow up, and be able to run around and not worry about cars."
Jacob also took the opportunity to indulge his love of murals and continued to paint the water tank with black and white images, including one of Sienna cuddling her real-life pet kangaroo.
But as fate would have it, the nearby South West town of Collie commissioned about 40 artists to create murals around the community during their extended stay, and Jacob was one of those invited.
So popular was the heritage mural he created, he was invited back to create a further seven murals, all of which focus on the culture of the coal mining town and tell stories of its industries.
"This is when I knew that it was exactly what I wanted to do - dedicate myself to telling people's stories by doing paintings with meaning," he said.
"When you have kids you realise the real value of what you do with your time.
"Here I was doing wedding portraits that would sit in someone's house, whereas I could paint a mural in the same amount of time that could be seen and appreciated by a whole community."
With that in mind, he and Ange came up with the concept of the Rolling Stills Art Trail, whereby they plan to pack up their little family again, this time with the addition of second daughter Sadie, and travel the State capturing iconic events and characters within communities.
Ange will photograph the events, while Jacob will create a mural for locals to enjoy which will form part of a trail and hopefully bring more visitors to the towns.
"We really want to pay tribute to their events, whether it's horse races, or something quirky like camel races or chicken races - each town has something that contributes to their sense of pride and we want to pay tribute to the identity of the town," Jacob said.
"And by drawing attention to it by capturing it in photographs as well as enriching the town with a mural, we hope that it will get people out of the city and driving around and visiting these communities.
"My role is to paint a tribute to the town, while Ange will take photographs and capture identities and those images will be donated to the State Library of WA to further add to the image archives."
The trail is already underway, with Jacob and Ange travelling to Kulin in October last year to attend the local bush races.
There, the couple got to experience the excitement and atmosphere of the famous annual event, during which Ange captured a vast array of images, while Jacob transformed a wall at the main street into an incredibly lifelike mural of horses racing.
Jacob said WA would mark its bicentenary in 2029, which was another incentive for them in wanting to travel WA now and create a snapshot of life as it is.
"In a way we want to create some history by capturing the WA outback as it is, because it continues to change so quickly," he said.
"The girls are really the basis for our plan - times are changing, and we really want to hit the road and raise the girls travelling and seeing the Australian outback as it is now."
Of course, having collaborated so much over the years, Jacob said it was exciting to again be combining their two mediums - he and Ange worked so well as a team and knew where each other's skill and passion lay, with Ange's amazing eye for capturing images.
Jacob said there wasn't a return deadline, but they planned to hit the road in June, having already bought a caravan in anticipation of their journey.
That will also follow their last wedding event in Geraldton in May, having stopped taking bookings last year.
In the meantime Jacob will also continue with his historical murals, such as the one he completed in Kondinin earlier this month.
When talking to Ripe, Jacob was busily working on a week-long project to transform the water tank at Yeerakine Rock, where the Kondinin community holds its annual Anzac Day dawn service.
Given the brief by the Kondinin Community Recreation Council, the Kondinin Artists' Group and Shire of Kondinin, Jacob painted a black and white mural on a 15 metre by 2.4 metre custom-built canvas depicting one of many brave men who left their families during the drought of 1914 to sail from Fremantle as a soldier to go to the Great War.
"It's a really important Wheatbelt dawn service that is held here, up on a hill with 360 degree views, and while there is already a Light Horse statue, the local community really wanted to add to it with a mural," he said.
When painting the mural, Jacob did about 90 per cent using spray paint as it covered the huge walls quickly, leaving him more time to finesse the remaining 10pc of the image with a paintbrush.
He said there was no choice but for the mural to be monochrome, as it would make it timeless.
"Using colour gives it personality, like in fashion," he said.
"When you remove the colour you just have a raw drawing which lasts longer and also doesn't fade as easily.
"Also, when you are painting historical images of war from 1918, people can't wrap their minds around them being in colour."
While they are yet to finalise the route the art trail will take, Jacob said the response to their proposal had been very promising.
"We hope that companies will divert some money into having a mural painted in their community, making a direct link to the town and giving back in a meaningful way that will hopefully have wide-ranging benefits," he said.
