Mateno Complete grass and broadleaf weed herbicide has good results

March 20 2023 - 2:00pm
Shannon Meyer, agronomist, Elders, Coorow and Wade Parker, Marchagee, inspecting the excellent annual ryegrass control across the entire soil surface in barley last season following an early post-emergent application of Mateno Complete herbicide in a large-scale demonstration trial on the Parkers Gunyidi property.

A SPUR-of-the-moment decision to try a new weed control option in a paddock of Mace wheat last season has convinced northern Wheatbelt grower Wade Parker that he has a new weapon to reduce weed seed banks.

