BOYUP Brook sheep and wool producer Ben Creek is keen to maximise the efficiency of his sheep enterprise and an ambitious new program will give him the skills to achieve exactly that.
Meat & Livestock Australia's Towards90 (T90) program aims to hit the aspirational targets of achieving 90 percent and beyond in lamb survival across single and twin-bearing ewes.
Producers can participate by joining an exchange, where 10 or more producers implement a T90 module on one of the member's farms.
They can also choose to take part in a team, where a group of five producers each implement a T90 module on their own farms while learning and observing with their peers as they visit each other's farms.
Mr Creek runs a 60:40 sheep and cropping operation with 6500-head Merinos and 2000-head Dohnes.
He wanted to implement several T90 modules and has expressed an interest for his farm to host multiple modules as an exchange demonstration farm.
There are currently 10 modules available, each covering a key area of the sheep reproduction cycle that contributes to achieving T90.
Modules include joining length, pregnancy scanning, managing maternal condition score, lambing preparation, weaning management, carryover reproduction, joining ewe lambs, beyond ewe lambs, maximising ewe potential and time of lambing.
Already, Mr Creek is familiar with several of the best-practices delivered through the T90 modules thanks to the Lifetime Ewe Management program.
This was part of the reason he wanted to get involved.
"Lifetime Ewe was very good, but I wanted to take it that step further," Mr Creek said.
"Everything is fine tuned now - just like the cropping program, sheep farming has become an artform, as well as a job."
Mr Creek is particularly interested in the maximising ewe potential and joining ewe lambs modules.
Beyond the modules, he was looking forward to networking with and learning from other growers.
"You learn a lot from not just undertaking training but also by bouncing ideas off each other.
"You learn what works and what doesn't - I think that's really helpful."
James Macfarlane, a T90 Trainer from AgricUltra, said many sheep enterprises were currently falling short of 90pc survival at weaning.
He suggested some may think weaning 90 lambs from 100 ewes means they are hitting the 90pc survival targets.
But in fact, if that farmer had 100 twin-bearing ewes, the total potential lambs would be 200, and the T90 target would be to wean 180 lambs or more".
"This may come as a surprise to some, thinking of it this way," Mr Macfarlane said.
"If you work through all the modules, you have the best-practice fundamentals to be able to start lifting survival and working towards 90pc."
MORE READS:
A consultant or service provider approved as a T90 trainer supports producers to implement the T90 modules.
The T90 focus farms also form part of the delivery channel for the program and include Paradoo Prime in Victoria, Kerin Ag in New South Wales and CJ South & Co here in WA.
These focus farms are leading sheep enterprises which open their doors to enable T90 participants to see how the best-practices are implemented across the reproductive cycle at a whole-farm scale.
Each hold an annual field day along with open days associated with each of the modules.
CJ South & Co at Wagin, owned by Clayton and Polly South, will be hosting the first WA field day on Thursday, March 30.
For more information, to find a trainer in your area or register go to towards90.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.