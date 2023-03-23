Farm Weekly
Black Market Angus sells to $44,000 top at Boyanup

By Kane Chatfield
Updated March 23 2023 - 6:43pm, first published 4:00pm
Nutrien Livestock auctioneer and Capel agent Chris Waddingham (left), top-priced bull sponsor Kylie Meloury, Virbac central WA area sales manager, Black Market Angus stud principal Paul Torrisi, Boyanup and Nutrien Livestock Great Southern livestock manager Bob Pumphrey who purchased the new stud record $44,000 top-priced bull at the annual Black Market bull sale at Boyanup on behalf of WJ & FJ Graham and Monjingup Angus in share with Allegria Park Angus stud, Esperance.

RESOLUTE buying support drove Angus bull values to new stud record highs at the red-hot annual Black Market bull sale at Boyanup recently.

