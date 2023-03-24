Farm Weekly
Monterey Sentry S53 sells to $25,000 at Karriedale

By Kane Chatfield
March 24 2023 - 2:00pm
With the $25,000 top-priced Angus bull Monterey Sentry S53 (by Millah Murrah Tex K37), at the 31st annual Monterey Murray Grey and Angus on-property bull sale at Karridale were Monterey stud principal Gary Buller (left), buyers Dianne and Dean Scott, Silverlands Stud Farm, Bridgetown, Nutrien Livestock, Boyup Brook agent Jamie Abbs and Elders, Margaret River representative Brendan Millar.

AN extensive list of buyers acquired bulls of choice within budget at the 31st annual Monterey Murray Grey and Angus bull sale at Karridale last week.

