Beef heifers sell to $2260 at Boyanup

By Rob Francis
March 24 2023 - 8:30pm
Elders, Brunswick/Harvey agent Craig Martin (left), was with client Joe Castro, Myalup, at the Boyanup store cattle sale last Friday. In the sale Mr Martin bought a number of pens for clients.

WITH a total of more than 1250 cattle penned and a good roll up of regular buyers present, confidence was firm before the opening bid at last week's Elders Boyanup store cattle sale.

