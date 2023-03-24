A TREMENDOUS line-up of Charolais bulls and exceptional buyer support was the best way to summarise the Silverstone Charolais on-property bull sale at Narrikup last week when prices sky-rocketed to $30,000.
A total of 27 top-quality Charolais bulls were presented to the sale's prospective buyers and they proved to be keenly sought after during the sale, with Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Tiny Holly taking bids in hot pursuit from start to finish.
A registered buyers list of 22 gathered at the property to support the Imberti family, enjoy their hospitality and secure their catalogue favourites.
Although the sale topped at a whopping $30,000, its average reached $9522, which was up $2822 on last year's sale.
Last year, the stud offered 27 bulls and sold 25 at an average of $6700.
Mr Holly was very pleased with the sale result.
"The presentation of bulls was excellent," Mr Holly said.
"They were suitable for all demands and ready to go to work due to the great condition they were in, which is credit to the vendors.
"The temperament of the bulls continues to be excellent which definitely showed that people were keen to buy today taking that into consideration.
"It was very positive to see repeat buyers at the sale as well as Bettini Beef from the north."
Mr Holly said the top-end of the market certainly met presale expectations.
"It's what I thought it would be as the bulls were very good and there was great support for them," he said.
"In addition to this there was also a very good opportunity for people who were looking to buy young bulls."
Mr Holly also said there was a great clearance.
"It was an excellent average that was up a significant amount on last year," he said.
Achieving the top price honours at $30,000 was Silverstone Son Of A Gun, in lot five which was snapped up by Nutrien Livestock Great Southern manager Bob Pumphrey on behalf of interstate buyers Alan and Natalie Goodland, Clare Charolais, Theodore, Queensland.
Son Of A Gun is a son of Silverstone Quietly Spoken Q164E and out of Kooyong La Bamba H2EL58E.
This 908kg beauty has estimated breeding values (EBVs) of -0.9 calving ease direct (CED), -2.7 gestation length (GL), -0.4 birthweight (BWT), +19, +37 and +49 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +43 mature cow weight (MCW), +4 for milk, +1.6 scrotal size (SS), +30 carcase weight (CWT), +0.7 eye muscle area (EMA), +0.8 and +1.0 for rib and rump fats, -0.7 retail beef yield (RBY) and +0.3 intramuscular fat (IMF).
With these figures, it ranks in the top 10pc for 400-day weight and CWT and top 15pc for 200 and 600-day weights.
Mr Goodland said they had bought a commercial sire from Silverstone before, but this was the first stud bull they had bought from the stud.
"His genetics are very different to what we have in Eastern Australia, he is an outcross for us," Mr Goodland said.
"We also really liked his father, the sire line is really good from what we've seen.
"The bull himself presents very well, he stands square and proud which we liked too."
Mr Goodland said the bull also had plenty of muscle and length.
"He has that softness and silky smooth skin as well as lots of muscle," he said.
"His strong topline is also a big positive."
The Goodland family intend to use their new bull over a herd of about 200 Charolais breeders at their Queensland property.
The $13,500 second top-priced bull, Silverstone Sam, from lot 11, was bought by Albany buyers JR & WR Miell.
Silverstone Sam is a son of Caithness New Moon SBBN52E and out of Silverstone La Bamba SSLQ158E.
It has EBVs of +2.3 CED, -2.1 GL, +0.1 BWT, +12, +24 and +31 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +25 MCW, +7 for milk, +1.5 SS and +20 for CWT.
Four bulls achieved the $12,000 third top price, with two going to the day's volume buyer, Bettini Beef, Port Hedland.
The first bull to go to Bettini Beef at $12,000 was a son of Ascot Pegasus JAJP52E, Silverstone Simba, from pen one.
Simba ranks in the top 5pc for 600-day weight and top 10pc for EMA.
Bettini Beef's second $12,000 purchase from lot three was for Silverstone Sunshine, which is also a son of Silverstone Pegasus JAJP52E.
This bull ranks in the top 10pc for 600-day weight and CWT, top 15pc for 200-day, 400-day weight and SS.
All up, Bettini Beef secured nine bulls under the hammer at an average of $7667.
Post sale, Bettini Beef also added to its team purchasing Silverstone Smokey at $15,000 which was originally passed in during the sale.
Smokey is a son of Ascot Pegasus JAJP52E and out of Kooyong Jenna H2EJ17E.
It has EBVs of -9.6 CED, -1.2 GL, +1.9 BWT, +16, +36 and +54 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +55 MCW, +11 for milk, +2.1 SS, +34 CWT, +3.4 EMA, +0.2 and +0.4 for rib and rump fats, +0.9 RBY and +0.1 IMF.
With these figures it ranks in the top 5pc for CWT and EMA, top 10pc for 600-day weight and SS, top 15pc for 400-day weight, MCW, milk and RBY.
Also selling for $12,000 was lot six Silverstone Showtime, bought by Frost & Cave Farms, Mt Barker, along with another bull Silverstone Salad at $11,000.
Showtime is a Silverstream Manhattan M171E son and ranks in the top 10pc for EMA, top 15pc for rib and rump fats.
Picking up the final fourth top-priced $12,000 bull from pen eight was the Panizza family, BJ Panizza Family Trust, Albany.
The bull Silverstone Silver is a son of Caithness New Moon SBBN52E and it is in the top 15pc for milk.
Securing teams of two bulls each were PR & SM Marshall, Albany, Rayview Park, Albany, and WJ & EG Jackson, Frankland River.
The Marshall family paid an average of $10,500 and to a top of $11,000 for Silverstone Stifler, which is a son of Caithness New Moon SBBN52E.
Rayview Park paid a top of $8000 for Silverstone Salute and an average of $7500 for its team of two.
Last to pick up two bulls at an average of $6750 was the Jackson family who paid a top of $7500 for Silverstone T Bone.
Silverstone stud principal Jon Imberti said he was very pleased with the result of the sale.
"We were very happy," Mr Imberti said.
"There were both new and returning buyers at the sale."
Mr Imberti said the family had invested a lot of money in genetics.
"We can see those genetics coming through now which is positive," he said.
Mr Imberti said they were always looking to get better and improve their sale every year.
"Next year's sale team should better again," he said.
