Silverstone Charolais sale at Narrikup tops $30,000

By Kyah Peeti
March 25 2023 - 10:00am
Silverstone Son Of A Gun, in lot five achieved top-price honours of $30,000 at the Silverstone Charolais on-property bull sale at Narrikup, when it was purchased by Nutrien, Livestock Great Southern manager Bob Pumphrey, who was buying on behalf of interstate buyers Alan and Natalie Goodland, Clare Charolais, Theodore, Queensland.

A TREMENDOUS line-up of Charolais bulls and exceptional buyer support was the best way to summarise the Silverstone Charolais on-property bull sale at Narrikup last week when prices sky-rocketed to $30,000.

