Farm Weekly
Home/News

GRDC opens up regional panel applications

March 25 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grains Research and Development Corporation managing director Nigel Hart said the regional panel system played a pivotal role in ensuring GRDC invested in research that delivered for growers today and into the future. Photo by GRDC.

ARE you a graingrower, agronomist, researcher or agricultural industry stakeholder who is keen to play a pivotal role ensuring Australian grains research is delivering for the sector today and into the future?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.