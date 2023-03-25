ARE you a graingrower, agronomist, researcher or agricultural industry stakeholder who is keen to play a pivotal role ensuring Australian grains research is delivering for the sector today and into the future?
The Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) is a world-leading grains research organisation, responsible for planning, investing in and overseeing research, development and extension (RD&E) to create enduring profitability for Australian graingrowers.
As an organisation, GRDC will invest between $180 and $200 million on behalf of graingrowers this financial year to drive the discovery, development and delivery of cutting-edge innovation to the Australian grains sector and the wider economy.
GRDC's RD&E investment portfolio includes more than 650 investments spanning pests, weeds, diseases, agronomy and farming systems through to genetics and new technology.
Applications are currently open for positions on GRDC's three regional panels: northern (Queensland and New South Wales), southern (South Australia, Tasmania and Victoria) and western (Western Australia).
Regional panels provide a vital link between the broader grains sector and GRDC, and help to identify, prioritise and support RD&E investments that address regional constraints and opportunities impacting onfarm profitability.
GRDC managing director Nigel Hart said the regional panel system played a pivotal role in ensuring GRDC invested in research that delivered for growers today and into the future.
"Our purpose is to invest in RD&E that contributes to the enduring profitability of Australian graingrowers," Mr Hart said.
"The regional panels have an important role engaging with and listening to growers, advisers, researchers and industry stakeholders to understand the constraints and opportunities that are influencing farm returns, and bringing that information back to GRDC.
"We are seeking regional panel members with strong connections within the grains sector, an indepth understanding of the industry and the willingness and time to make a difference when it comes to contributing to Australian RD&E."
Mr Hart said diversity within the panels was integral to the system's success, so each was comprised of graingrowers, advisers, researchers, plant breeders, supply chain leaders and other industry experts, along with GRDC executive managers.
"We want broad minded, innovative applicants with a strong record of collaboration, in particular working with graingrowers to understand their production challenges and opportunities, and the ability to communicate effectively," he said.
GRDC Northern Panel member Georgina Pengilley said being involved on a regional panel required a time commitment and knowledge of the grains industry, but the experience and professional development gained was invaluable.
"Being on the panel has given me the opportunity to engage with some of Australia's most respected researchers, along with some of the industry's most progressive growers and agronomists," Dr Pengilley said.
"From an industry perspective it has given me a chance to play a role in working with my fellow panel members and GRDC staff to help ensure grower levies are directed into RD&E that has a meaningful and profitable impact onfarm.
READ MORE:
"Being a panel member is a position of privilege - you are a representative of your industry and your peers and have influence through advising on the direction of investment in RD&E to generate solutions on their behalf, which is incredibly satisfying.
"From a professional perspective it has also allowed me an opportunity to develop and refine my engagement and communication skills, as well as my networks."
Applications for the GRDC Regional Panel positions close on Thursday, April 13.
Successful applicants will start the part-time positions from September 1 and appointments will be for two years.
More information: Go to the GRDC Careers page or email RP2023@grdc.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.