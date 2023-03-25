Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Allegria Park Angus bull makes $16,500

By Jodie Rintoul
March 25 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prices hit a high of $16,500 for this bull at last weeks Allegria Park Angus on-property bull sale at Esperance. With the bull were top price prize sponsor Ben Fletcher (left), Zoetis, Allegria Park co-principal Andrew Kuss, Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Neil Brindley and top price buyer Wes Graham, Esperance.

PLENTY of smiles were all around after the Kuss family's Allegria Park on-property Angus bull sale at Esperance last week when the stud recorded its best ever result.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.