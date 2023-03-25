A QUALITY line-up of Angus bulls backed up with good figures and strong local buying support, combined to ensure a record-breaking sale average for the Johnson family's fifth annual Bannitup and Naranda on-property bull sale at Esperance last week.
The sale, which was the second leg of the Esperance Angus bull sales conducted by Nutrien Livestock on the day, attracted a good crowd of prospective buyers.
When the sale got underway they showed they weren't just to look but to buy, pushing prices to a top of $14,500 twice and the average up more than $1200 on last year to a sale record $9886.
Combined the two studs offered 43 bulls with 32 coming from the Bannitup stud and 11 from the Naranda stud and with good interest from the buying fraternity, Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Neil Brindley powered through the offering.
By sale's end, Mr Brindley had cleared 35 of the 43 bulls under the hammer at a sale record average of $9886, which was up $1295 on last year's average of $8591, when the two studs sold 44 from 46 offered.
The sale's 81 per cent clearance was further improved post sale with a number of passed in bulls finding new homes.
Mr Brindley said it was a solid sale for the Johnson family and the final result was on par with presale expectations with it following the positive trend of most other Angus sales this season.
"The Johnson family presented a quality offering of bulls and they sold to good support throughout the sale to local buyers," he said.
"The quality of the bulls offered by the Johnsons gets better and better each year and this shows their commitment to the industry and their breeding program."
Bannitup
The Bannitup stud, owned by Andrew and Khumo Johnson, had the largest percentage of the bulls in the sale and it was Bannitup which kicked the sale off with a run of bulls.
When the last Bannitup bull left the ring at the end of the sale, 24 of the 32 bulls offered by the stud had been sold to 15 different buyers under the hammer to a stud record top of $14,500 and at a stud record average of $9458, which was up $2264 on last year.
Last year the stud offered 28 bulls and sold 26 at an average of $7212.
Leading the Bannitup charge and selling at the stud's $14,500 top price was the 760 kilogram, May 2021-drop, Bannitup S54, in lot 14 when it sold to return buyer Harry Davies, Harry Davies Trust, Esperance.
Mr Davies said he was chasing a heifer bull and thought Bannitup S54 certainly ticked that box.
"He is a good deep, soft bull with good feet," Mr Davies said.
"He also had good indexes.
"I think he is a really good all round type and he will suit our herd."
The Bannitup Q75 son has estimated breeding values (EBVs) of +5.3 for calving ease direct, +5.9 for calving ease daughters, -7.9 gestation length (GL), +2.6 birthweight (BWT), +46, +84 and +105 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +61 mature cow weight (MCW), +15 milk, +3.0 scrotal size (SS), -7.7 days to calving (DTC), +61 carcase weight (CWT), +7.0 EMA, +5.3 rib fat, +6.7 P8 fat, -0.7 retail beef yield (RBY), +3.5 IMF, +11 docility (DOC), +0.54 claw set and +1.02 foot angle.
With these figures S54 ranks in the top 1pc of the breed for rib and P8 fat, top 2pc for DTC, top 4pc for claw set, top 10pc GL as well as top 20pc for calving ease daughters, BWT, SS and IMF.
In terms of its indexes it ranks in the top 3pc for the $A index at +$260 and top 11pc for the $A-L index at +$402.
Along with buying S54 from the Bannitup offering, Mr Davies also purchased a second Bannitup bull, Bannitup Compass S37, which is a son of Baldridge Compass C041, for $6000.
Mr Davies, who will this year join 550 Angus breeders including 130 heifers, said he liked purchasing from the two studs as their bulls were really good types, with both calving ease and growth.
"They are good all round bulls which are doing the job for us," Mr Davies said.
The second top price in the Bannitup offering was $14,000 and it was recorded twice.
The first to pay $14,000 was I & C McCallum, Esperance, when it bid the value for Bannitup S149 in lot five.
The 734kg, June 2021-drop bull was sired by Bannitup Q75 and it ranks in the top 1pc for the $A index with a value of +$274 and top 3pc for the $A-L index with a figure of +$430.
Joining S149 on the trip to the McCallums property at $7500 was a Rennylea K1017 son.
The other buyer to go to $14,000 for a Bannitup bull was return buyer Shepwok Downs, Esperance, when it secured Bannitup S145 as part of a team of three which averaged $13,167.
The June 2021-drop S145 is a son of Bannitup Q75 and it ranks in the top 1pc for the $A index with a value of +$276 and top 4pc for the $A-L index with a value of +$423.
The other two bulls Shepwok Downs purchased, which were knocked down at $13,000 and $12,500, were sons of Baldridge Compass C041, which were both in the top 1pc of the breed for milk.
Shepwok Downs livestock manager Nigel Bingham said they had purchased from the Johnsons for a number of years and they return to buy as they like the growth rates of the bulls.
The enterprise was chasing heifer mating bulls as it is looking to join 230 heifers this year as part of a total 800 head joining program.
Also not afraid to bid up was Hargate Park, Esperance, which went to $13,500 for a Rennylea K1017 son that is in the top 5pc for rib and P8 fat, while PG & SD Smithson, Gibson, purchased two bulls at an average of $10,750 and to a top of $12,500 paid for a Hoover Know How son.
Quahlea Cattle Pty Ltd, Esperance, also went home with a bull at more than $10,000 when it secured Hoover Know How son at $11,500.
The volume buyer in the Bannitup offering was Lanstal, Esperance, which purchased four bulls at an average of $8875.
Its team included a Rennylea K1017 son at $10,500 and a Baldridge Compass C041 son at $10,000.
Naranda
This year Naranda stud principals David and Dale Johnson offered a smaller team of 11 bulls and with good buying support they all sold under the hammer to eight different buyers to a top of $14,500 and a record average of $10,818, which was up $235 on last year.
In comparison, in last year's sale they offered and sold 18 bulls at an average of $10,583.
Topping the Naranda offering and selling at the day's equal top price of $14,500 was Naranda S44 in lot 15 when it was knocked down to Shepwok Downs.
Mr Bingham said S44 was a nice, deep bull with good figures for growth and birthweight.
"He is a good all round heifer bull and he will suit our requirements," Mr Bingham said.
The April 2021-drop, 836kg bull is a son of Naranda P1 and it has EBVs of -2.6 for calving ease direct, -3.0 for calving ease daughters, -7.4 GL, +6.7 BWT, +67, +121 and +158 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +156 MCW, +9 milk, +3.1 SS, -6.8 DTC, +89 CWT, +8.7 EMA, +0.4 rib fat, +1.1 P8 fat, +0.7 RBY, +0.5 IMF, +29 DOC, +1.06 claw set and +0.96 foot angle.
With these figures S44 ranks in the top 2pc of the breed for 200, 400 and 600-day weights and MCW, top 5pc for CWT, top 7pc for DTC and top 15pc for DOC and GL.
In terms of its indexes it ranks in top 12pc for the $A index at +$238 and top 4pc for the $A-L index at +$426.
The next best price in the Naranda offering was $14,000 bid by BM & CD Scheer, Esperance, for the 778kg April 2021-drop Naranda S40 in lot 16
S40 is a son of Baldridge Beast Mode B074 and it is in the top 2pc for 200-day weight, top 5pc for 400 and 600-day weights and top 6pc for MCW.
Lanstal was also the volume buyer in the Naranda run purchasing three bulls to a top of $12,000 and an average of $11,167.
It went to $12,000 for a Rennylea N184 son which is in the top 1pc for BWT and claw set as well as top 5pc for P8 fat and top 10pc for rib fat, DTC, IMF and foot angle.
Lanstal Esperance farm manager Graham Maitland said he was chasing bulls for both heifer and cow joining to use in both their replacement and terminal herds that were made up of mainly Shorthorn breeders.
Other strong supporters of the Naranda team were SA & BE Eime, Esperance, which purchased two bulls at $11,000 and $10,000, while Harry Davies Trust purchased one at $11,000 and ST Stead, Esperance, secured one at $10,000.
