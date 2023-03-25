Farm Weekly
Bannitup and Naranda sale tops at $14,500 at Esperance

By Jodie Rintoul
March 25 2023 - 8:30pm
With the $14,500 top-priced Bannitup bull at last weeks combined Bannitup and Naranda Angus on-property bull sale at Esperance were Nutrien Livestock, Esperance agent Darren Chatley (left), top price prize sponsor representative Ben Fletcher, Zoetis, top-priced buyer Harry Davies, Esperance and Bannitup principals Andrew and Khumo Johnson.

A QUALITY line-up of Angus bulls backed up with good figures and strong local buying support, combined to ensure a record-breaking sale average for the Johnson family's fifth annual Bannitup and Naranda on-property bull sale at Esperance last week.

