DPIRD looks at strategic tillage and its impact on weeds

By Jasmine Peart
March 26 2023 - 10:00am
DPIRD research scientist Dr Catherine Borger found deep ripping to be the most effective form of tillage.

WITH increasing movement towards chemical-free weed management, scientists are focusing more on 'natural' alternatives - such as strategic tillage.

