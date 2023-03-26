Farm Weekly
Simon Wallwork and Julie Freeman join Signature Leadership Program

March 26 2023 - 3:00pm
Corrigin farmer Simon Wallwork will fine-tune his leadership skills as part of Leadership WAs 2023 Signature Leadership Program.

TWO Western Australian farmers will join a line-up of alumni CBH Group and Grower Group Alliance (GGA) Growing Leader Scholarships recipients.

