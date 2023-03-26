TWO Western Australian farmers will join a line-up of alumni CBH Group and Grower Group Alliance (GGA) Growing Leader Scholarships recipients.
Funded by CBH Group and co-ordinated by GGA, the scholarship program awards recipient's participation in Leadership WA's flagship Signature Leadership Program.
Joining their 10 predecessors, the 2023 scholarship recipients Simon Wallwork, Corrigin and Julie Freeman, Mullewa, will hone their leadership skills over 10-months within Leadership WA's 2023 Signature Leadership Program.
The award is valued at $15,500 per scholar.
Leadership WA chief executive officer Dominique Mecoy congratulated Ms Freeman and Mr Wallwork on gaining a place on the highly sought-after Signature Leadership Program.
"The program, now in its 19th year, is a unique leadership development experience that will provide Julie and Simon with the opportunity to learn from some of the State's most insightful and progressive leaders, as they join us in our vision of courageous leadership shaping a better WA," Ms Mecoy said.
"We find that having regional and grower representation on the program provides all participants with valuable insights into WA agriculture as a vital part of our economy and regional communities.
"Our enduring partnership with CBH has helped us further strengthen leadership in these areas."
Ms Freeman is a partner in her and her husband's mixed farming operation at Mullewa.
She is the deputy chairwoman for the Geraldton Grammar School board, secretary and previously vice-chairwoman of the Mullewa Community Resource Centre and secretary and previously treasurer of the Mullewa District Agricultural Society.
As a graingrower she understands the value of community as a cornerstone for agriculture.
"[It is] important to have thriving regional communities, with sustainable populations, to provide the foundation for our industry to keep growing," Ms Freeman said.
"Agriculture needs people and people need communities.
"My hope is that the Leadership WA Signature Leadership course will set me on the path to being a strong advocate for the Wheatbelt."
Alongside his wife, Mr Wallwork's Corrigin farming enterprise is widely known for progressing climate solutions in agriculture.
He has held numerous leadership positions including vice-president and president roles for the Corrigin Farm Improvement Group (CFIG) board, inaugural executive officer for the Noongar Land Enterprise Group and most recently as chairman of AgZero2030 - a position Mr Wallwork holds currently.
He hopes the new learnings will stand him in good stead as a community leader in the face of environmental challenge.
"The WA agriculture sector and rural communities are facing significant challenges and opportunities from climate change and global decarbonisation," Mr Wallwork said.
"How we respond will shape the future success of our industry and our regional communities.
"I aim to be an effective leader in this transition."
GGA chief executive officer Rikki Foss said the GGA continued to have a strong focus on developing the human capital within WA agriculture and was proud to support the Growing Leaders Scholarship Program.
"The program is a terrific way to help build the leadership capabilities of growers and others involved in the grains industry, and I extend my congratulations to Julie Freeman and Simon Wallwork for being awarded these prestigious scholarships," she said
CBH Group chief external relations officer David Paton said the scholarship aimed further develop high performing senior leaders.
"The program will help prepare both Julie and Simon to take on further leadership positions, which is vital for the sustainability of regional communities and the agricultural industry," Mr Paton said.
"We are proud to support Julie and Simon in their development journey.
"The funding of these scholarships is part of CBH's continued commitment to building leadership capacity within our regional communities."
More information is available on the GGA and CBH Group websites.
