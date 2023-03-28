A MEETING with Senate crossbenchers on the Federal government's plan to phase out the live sheep export trade has shown a lack of support for the policy, according to Pastoralists and Graziers' Association (PGA) of WA.
PGA president Tony Seabrook met with senators Raff Ciccone (Labor Party, Victoria), Slade Brockman (Liberal Party, WA), Jacqui Lambie (Jacqui Lambie Network, Tasmania), Pauline Hanson (Pauline Hanson's One Nation, Queensland), David Pocock (Independent, Australian Capital Territory) and the Minister for Resources and Northern Australia, Madeline King's senior staff in Canberra last week to discuss the impact of the Albanese government's announcement to ban live sheep exports which will affect WA producers, regional families and regional communities.
"It was very clear from my meetings that there is not a great deal of support amongst the senate crossbench for Labor's decision to ban the live sheep trade," Mr Seabrook said.
"There are also divided opinions within members of the Australian Labor Party over their election commitment to phase out the live sheep trade.
"Senators Slade Brockman, Jacqui Lambie and Pauline Hanson were fully supportive of live sheep exports, and recognised the importance of the trade to regional producers, regional families, and regional communities.
"They were also acutely aware that once live sheep exports are banned, the next target will be the live cattle trade.
"Senator Pocock was also very receptive and willing to accept an invite to come over to WA and meet with sheep producers who will be negatively impacted by the Albanese government's disastrous decision to end this vital, humane and legal trade."
Mr Seabrook said, contrary to comments made by Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt, the trade was not dying and could not simply be replaced with onshore processing.
"The only decline that the trade has suffered over the past three years comes not from a lack of demand from our overseas customers, but from high livestock prices, limited supply, and reduced shipping time frames due to the current moratorium on exports during the northern hemisphere summer months," Mr Seabrook said.
"In WA, the live export industry is a major buyer of our livestock, supports regional businesses, and provides much needed regional jobs, which in turn strengthens our regional communities.
"Phasing out live sheep exports will only serve to destroy regional jobs, regional communities, regional businesses, and hard working Western Australian regional families."
