PGA meets with senators in Canberra on sheep live export debate

March 29 2023 - 8:50am
PGA president Tony Seabrook visited a feedlot in Kuwait a few years ago to understand more about the live sheep trade. Last week he was in Canberra to advocate for the mainly WA sheep live export industry.
A MEETING with Senate crossbenchers on the Federal government's plan to phase out the live sheep export trade has shown a lack of support for the policy, according to Pastoralists and Graziers' Association (PGA) of WA.

