Regional road maintenance to be addressed

ISSUES on WA's regional roads will be identified and rectified earlier as a result of the transition to bring road maintenance contracts back in-house to Main Roads.
Speaking at the WAFarmers annual conference recently, WA's Transport Minister Rita Saffioti said it was important the State work well with local governments in rolling out the changes, as regional shires had "a lot of expertise" in building and maintaining their local roads.
In 1985, Main Roads employed 2605 employees, however throughout the 1990s, road maintenance was contracted out and by 2001, the number of Main Roads employees had dropped to 819, with the regions most affected.
As the result of an analysis by Ernst and Young in 2021, the State government announced road maintenance and minor road improvement projects would be delivered by Main Roads employees.
The Wheatbelt and Mid West are the first two regions to have the road maintenance function brought back under the umbrella of Main Roads.
"We want to build on that because we believe having a stronger regional presence and having more people directly employed by the government in the regions helps support local communities," Ms Saffioti said.
"They're permanent jobs, which means more people are more likely to relocate or have their families in the regions.
"That's really important when we look at the future of towns and regional cities."
With the whole program expected to create an estimated 490 regional jobs within Main Roads, Ms Saffioti said the government wanted to work with these local shires to help utilise and create training paths for local workers.
As part of the program's delivery, the government will invest $48.8 million over the next six years on new regional staff housing, depots and offices.
The last region to have its road maintenance functions brought in-house will be the Kimberley, with the change scheduled for January 2026.
