WAMMCO'S exclusive South Coastal Lamb Producers' 'club' has added another new member with the February 2023 Producer of the Month title going to Gairdner River farmers Jason and Mandy Griffiths, Canowie Pastoral Company.
"It must have something to do with our unique brand of coastal atmospherics," Mr Griffiths quipped when asked why so many South Coast highway lamb producers between Albany and Esperance continued to win the monthly WAMMCO award.
More likely, the success of this growing list of producers is due to their ongoing commitment to keeping not only a strong balance of livestock to cropping, but also making sure they incorporate the latest technological innovation in breeding and feeding in their operations.
"We are already in the process of phasing out traditional clovers that have become prone to disease, in favour of new pasture varieties and new deferment grazing pens feeding systems that are already supporting an increase in the size of our breeding flock to 6000 Merino ewes," Mr Griffiths said.
"The general trend in our area is still towards cropping, and we would be among very few producers to expand our livestock operations."
The Griffiths family's winning WAMMCO consignment of 324 White Suffolk-Merino lambs, including a proportion of lambs from bought in ewes, was finished on a new deferment grazing/feedlotting system installed on the Gairdner River property in 2022.
These lambs were processed at Katanning on February 13 to average 20.94 kilograms per head for a return per head of $135.52.
The winning WAMMCO sweet spot score was 92.28 per cent.
The booking was arranged for the Griffiths family by Albany, Elders agent Nigel Hawke, who also assists a number of other winning lamb producers on the South Coast.
"The group has developed a high level of skill in producing the quality lambs WAMMCO needs for its customers, and it is great to see them being recognized in this way," Mr Hawke said.
The Griffiths family - like many other farming families in the region, moved to Gairdner River in the 1970s from Woogenellup, to gain more land at a lower price.
Jason's father Rod Griffiths always supported Merino sheep, starting a stud flock with cast-for-age Merino ewes in 1986, which formed the basis of his registered stud, Canowie Fields.
"He grew tired of being beaten to the Merino sires he had selected and decided to grow his own," Mr Griffiths said.
"The family delivered its first lambs to WAMMCO in 2003 and I clearly remember a legendary price of $2.40 per kilogram over an average carcase weight of 22.5kg.
"We received $54 per lamb, when that price was unheard of.
"Even in those days the live sheep export trade played a pivotal role in underpinning prices in the industry.
"More recent threats to shut this trade down must 'blow back' in a very costly way on our lamb industry and must be vigorously opposed."
He said the rewards of moving to the South Coast kept coming with a second bumper season in 2022 from one of their best-ever rainfall years but finished with heavy rains in October/November that bought a costly, flooding finish.
Canowie today is based 60-70pc on grain production and 30-40pc on sheep.
About 200 to 300 hectares of land per year is seeded to new pastures such as serradella, medic, vetches, lucerne, chicory and other pasture species that respond to the extended seasons and summer rains often experienced in the region.
Last year also marked the completion of a new deferment pen system consisting of 12 pens capable of feeding 2500 sheep at a time using a feed trough to carry sheep and lambs through the break of the season.
The new pens are a progression from lick feeders and are located strategically close to supply sheds, shade, and grazing paddocks.
Deferring pasture as long as possible during the break of the season, allows larger wedges of pasture to establish and hand feeding can finish earlier, with less stress on the property in the event of a dry start to the season.
A mix of oats, barley and lupins fed with a sheep feeder with an auger into a feed trough, along with farm grown hay and straw is quickly dispensed to the new yards.
The 6000 ewe Merino breeding flock is allocated on a ratio of 3500 ewes to Merino rams and 2500 ewes to White Suffolks.
Lambing in late June and through July also balances the demand for feed, further helping to protect grazing areas.
