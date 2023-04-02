Farm Weekly
Mingenew Shire grants reprieve for building on $1 blocks

MW
By Mel Williams
April 2 2023 - 10:00am
Mingenew Shire's land project was designed to provide some stimulus for population growth in the town, which has seen resident numbers decline to an estimated 470 people in recent years. Picture Supplied
A SCHEME set up by the Shire of Mingenew to attract new people to town by offering them cheap land has been extended for two years to allow for building delays.

