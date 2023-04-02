Farm Weekly
Denmark wins Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Schools Challenge

By Jodie Rintoul
April 2 2023 - 2:00pm
More than 50 students from five schools participated in the Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Schools Challenge. Taking home the top two placings in the event were two teams from the WA College of Agriculture, Denmark.
MORE than 50 students from five schools fought it out in this year's Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Schools Challenge last week at the Willyung Farms' Feedlot at Albany and at the end of the day it was the WA College of Agriculture (WACOA), Denmark, that went home with the winners trophy.

