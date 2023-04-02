Farm Weekly
Case IH 7230 Axial Flow combine harvester makes $265,000 at Grass Valley sale

By Mal Gill
April 3 2023 - 8:00am
This 2014 Case IH 7230 Axial Flow header with AFS Pro 700 display and showing 4171 engine hours and 3216 rotor hours, was top item of the clearing sale at $265,000. It came with a 2009 MacDon 12.2 metre rigid draper front with new mats, a comb trailer and the unit had undergone a major service at Boekeman Machinery at 3900 hours.
CALLING into a Grass Valley clearing sale "just to have a look" ended up costing father and son David and Sandon Knipe, Knipe Farming Co, Northam, $265,000 last week.

