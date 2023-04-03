Farm Weekly
Elders' WA Elite Horse Sale tops $47,500 with Townes Performance Horses' mare

By Jodie Rintoul
April 3 2023 - 11:00am
Prices hit a top of $47,500 for this black, six-year-old mare, Townes Liberty, offered by the Towne family, Townes Performance Horses, Capel, in the inaugural Elders Western Australia Elite Horse Sale at Coolup. With the mare, which was purchased by an Elders, Muchea account were Elders WA commercial cattle manager Michael Longford (left), Stocklive Group sales representative Kim Ellis, Elders, Waroona representative and sale co-ordinator Wade Krawczyk, vendors Chloe, Chris and Sally Towne and Elders State livestock and wool manager Dean Hubbard.
Expectations were fulfilled and exceeded when Elders hosted its inaugural Western Australia Elite Horse Sale at Coolup - not only in terms of the crowd and atmosphere over the two days, but also the $47,500 top price recorded, which is thought to be a WA auction record for a stock horse.

