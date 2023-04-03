Expectations were fulfilled and exceeded when Elders hosted its inaugural Western Australia Elite Horse Sale at Coolup - not only in terms of the crowd and atmosphere over the two days, but also the $47,500 top price recorded, which is thought to be a WA auction record for a stock horse.
It was not only the 27 elite horses in the sale that attracted a big crowd, but the campdraft and a super goal polocrosse game, which were also held, gained plenty of interest and support in terms of both participants and spectators.
Elders, Waroona representative and event co-ordinator Wade Krawczyk said they were overwhelmed with the support the event received and the traction it gained.
"The event was probably the first of its kind in WA, so we really didn't know what to expect," Mr Krawczyk said.
"We created the event to bring the equine and rural community together and to also give back to the community in terms of supporting two charities which are closely linked to regional WA people in the Royal Flying Doctor Service and Dolly's Dream.
"I certainly think we achieved this as there was a great crowd in attendance, plus we were able to raise some very good funds for both charities through the help of our supporting partners.
"To be able to hand over a $7500 cheque to both charities is a really great achievement and something we are all very proud of.
"Based on how it went, I think it will continue to be on the Elders calendar and also the equine calendar for many years to come.
"I also want to send out a big thank you to all our business partners especially John and Lisa Mitchell and their team that kept the event moving, Brett Hanley from Country Trucker Caps for announcing the campdraft and sale alongside the Elders and Elite teams for making the event so successful."
When the sale of the 27 elite horses, which were well-bred and well-prepared to suit a number of tasks, got underway it was standing room only around the selling arena as the 80 registered buyers crammed in alongside many more onlookers.
READ MORE:
It wasn't just the 80 registered buyers which created plenty of competition on the mares and geldings offered - there was also strong support on the Stocklive Auctions website where the sale was also interfaced.
Elders auctioneering tag team of Ryan Bajada, Elders stud stock Victoria and Wayne Mitchell, Elders Albany, worked hard to ensure vendor reserves were exceeded.
When the final horse left the selling ring and the auctioneering hammer was knocked down for the last time, 20 of the 27 horses offered had sold under the hammer to what is believed to be a WA auction record price for a stock horse of $47,500 and an average of $19,700, with only three selling for less than $10,000.
The clearance for the sale was further improved post sale with four of the passed in lots also finding new homes.
Achieving the $47,500 top price was the black mare Townes Liberty.
The six-year-old, 15.1 hand mare was offered by Chris and Sally Towne along with daughters Chloe and Annabelle, Townes Performance Horses, Capel, and it was purchased by an Elders Muchea account.
Townes Liberty is by Lightjack Liberty Jack and out of the outstanding mare Townes Serenity, which won seven out of seven challenge starts as a 3yo and also won back to back triple crowns, the NT Ash Challenge Horse of the Year and placed third in the prestigious Cloncurry Stockman's Challenge and went on to become an open mare as a 5yo.
Since then it has gone on to win multiple open, top cutouts, junior and juvenile drafts as well as open challenges and has become an outstanding broodmare producing 11 ET foals.
Liberty was one of the first mares to ever be offered for sale out of Serenity.
In the catalogue the Townes said Liberty had been brought on slowly by Chris Towne and was now being competed on by Chloe Towne, who also showed Liberty's skills and temperament off in the sale ring.
Liberty has been lightly drafted for the past 12 months to make finals and at its first ever Australian Stock Horse (ASH) event in December 2022 at the ASH's WA South West Branch Youth Camp it took out the champion overall ASA horse for the weekend with Chloe on board.
The Townes only offered Liberty to make way for younger horses they have coming through.
The Townes also offered 5yo mare, Townes Miss Personality, however during the auction it failed to meet the reserve price but negotiations post sale saw it also go to the Elders Muchea account at $52,000.
The 14.2hh, bay mare, which was by RS Chisum, was also out of Townes Serenity.
Sally Towne said it was the first time they had sold their horses at auction and they were very happy with the results.
"We started our Stock Horse-Quarter Horse breeding program seriously seven years ago when we did our first ET program with Townes Serenity as we didn't want to lose the bloodline," Ms Towne said.
"We have now bred 12 foals, nine fillies and three colts, out of Serenity through ET."
Prior to moving to Capel 18 months ago, the Townes managed large cattle stations in the Northern Territory and the Kimberley for 25 years.
"Now we are at Capel we are looking forward to continuing to grow our breeding program with the seven broodmares we have and will again be investing heavily in ET," Ms Towne said.
"The next part of the breeding program will be a colt we have out of Serenity, Metallic Cat, which is dual registered, standing for the first time to outside mares this coming season."
The Elders Muchea account was a multiple lot buyer and not only did it purchase Townes Liberty it also picked up two other mares at $26,000 and $23,000 along with a gelding at $12,000.
It paid $26,000 for the roan, 15hh, December 2019 foaled Mustang Sally (Missy) offered and prepared by Jim Laverty and $23,000 for the 14.1hh, palomino, October 2018 foaled PPH Gold Digger offered by Wei and Susan Peace, Waterloo and prepared by Susan Peace.
The second top price (at auction) was $33,000, bid by East Hope Quarter Horses, Esperance, for TMQ Armarni, which was presented and offered by Bianca Graham, Trade Mark Equine, Gingin.
The bay, 15.1hh, December 2014-foaled, gelding is by Peptos Stylish Oak and out of Winderadeen Bianca's Cat.
Armarni was described in the catalogue as a novice and open campdrafter which had also won cutouts and been competed on by riders of varying ages.
A third horse in the line-up made more than $30,000 when it sold at $32,000.
Receiving the $32,000 bid was Little Miss Tilly, offered by Nigel Hawke, MJE Grazing, Albany and presented by Jim Daley, Narrikup, when it was knocked down to Keith and Karen Anderson, Jubilee Downs Pastoral Co, Dandaragan.
The 14.3hh, chestnut mare was born in October 2015 and is by Taunton Vale Pierro LH and out of Yooralla Yalkara HSH.
Little Miss Tilly has competed in one-day events, inter school competitions, pony club, low level showjumping, hacking, bushrides and ASH Youth Camps.
Jubilee Downs Pastoral Co also paid $25,000 for the December 2018-drop, 15hh, bay mare Tilly Toonga offered by Alan McKenzie, Pinjarra and prepared by Jim Laverty, Collie.
Also making top dollar was the bay gelding Retro, offered and presented by Ron Cole, Coolup, when it sold to Jacqui Muir, Bicton, at $27,000.
The 14.3hh, August 2018-drop gelding is by Currell Peptos Shadow, which is a $58,000 plus life time earner in the cutting pen.
Retro is the current NCHA WA State Open, $15,000 Novice and Youth champion cutting horse and also the 2022 Area 1 Open, $15,000 Novice and Youth Cutting champion and a previous winner of the Golden Spurs.
Rounding out the horses to make more than $20,000 in the sale list was Lealukas Costa offered and presented by Donald Percy, Gidgegannup, with it knocked down to an online bidder from Carnarvon.
The chestnut, 14.2hh November 2009-drop gelding is by Bonlac Gigold and was described in the catalogue as a well mannered, quality stock horse which had won numerous campdrafts.
After selling one of the top-priced lots, Nigel Hawke turned buyer paying $15,000 for the brown, 14.2hh, December 2018-drop Miss Annie (HSH), which was offered by RJ Hogan, Dandaragan and presented by Scott Keillar, Cataby.
Miss Annie is by Salty Wipstick HSH.
While Mr Hawke sold before he bought, it was the reverse for East Hope Quarter Horses, Esperance, which bought before they sold.
Along with buying the second top-priced horse, the Esperance enterprise was also a seller when it sold the bay roan mare EQH Missolution at $18,000 to the Great Northern Cattle Co.
The 14.1hh, November 2014-drop mare was sired by Reysolution and was presented in the sale by Scott Lawrence.
There were a number of vendors which offered and sold two horses and they included Central Stockcare, Bullsbrook, which sold two geldings at $13,000 and $9000, while Bancell Falls, Pinjarra, also sold two geldings at $13,500 and $9000 and Happy Valley, sold a mare at $14,000 and a gelding at $8500.
Other vendors to sell horses under the hammer were Scott Keillar, KLS Equine ($15,000), Cataby; Shayne Carter, Capel ($19,500) and Standtall Performance Horses, Cookernup ($12,000).
When it came to the campdraft it was Michael Percy, Yalleen station, Pannawonica, on Hazelwood Country Chick, that won the open draft on 179 points and took home a cash prize of $10,000, two points ahead of Tony Ward on Blue Ya Garter.
Partnering Elders in the event were Mitchell's Livestock Transport, Gandy Angus, Central Stockcare Pastoral Pty Ltd, Western Meat Packers Group, Venturon Livestock, Alcoa and Zoetis.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.