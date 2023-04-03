The two-day event at Coolup not only featured a horse sale, a Campdraft and a Super Goal Polocrosse match it also raised valuable funds for both the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) and Dollys Dream. Both organisations were presented with cheques for $7500 during a cocktail event which was organised to thank the events partners and participants. Sally Towne (left) collected the cheque for Dollys Dream on behalf of family friends the Everett family, who set up the charity from Elders State livestock and wool manager Dean Hubbard, while Elders, Waroona representative and sale co-ordinator Wade Krawczyk presented the RFDS check to RFDS head of community Rebecca Maddern watched on by the top riders from the Campdraft.