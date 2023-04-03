WHEN nitrogen prices rise dramatically, there is an internal battle whether to stick to your farming plan or skimp a little on inputs, or even change your farming rotation to include more crops that are less nitrogen reliant.
Using seven years of data from the Northern Farming Systems project (NFS), (a collaboration between CSIRO, QDAF, the New South Wales Department Of Primary Industries and the Grains Research and Development Corporation), Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries (QDAF) economist James Hagan conducted two recent studies on high-cost nitrogen application, which both delivered the same message - stick to your farming plan.
"Farmers who reduce their nitrogen use to save costs are cutting their own nose off," Mr Hagan said.
He said the equation was simple - as long as the cost of nitrogen was below the value of grain, farmers should continue to put the correct amount of nitrogen on their soils.
Mr Hagan said even if urea was $1800 a tonne (about $4 a kilogram) and you use 40kg of urea for a tonne of wheat - which equates to $160/ha for urea.
Even if 50 per cent of the urea was lost this would be breaking even, with the 10 year average price of wheat sitting at around $320/t, however in most conditions and soil types losses are typically less than 20pc.
"It's still worth putting on that nitrogen, it's only when you start getting really large losses it's not worth doing," Mr Hagan said.
He also examined whether crop rotations should be changed to include more pulses to combat rising input costs.
Pulses don't require nitrogen fertiliser as they are able to "fix" nitrogen when growing.
By ranking farming systems from the NFS project based on their profitability, Mr Hagan was able to see if relative profitability of these systems changed depending on nitrogen pricing.
The results found that the best farm rotation remained the best, even when urea prices were through the roof.
"Despite pulses fixing their own nitrogen in theory, when placed into soils with high levels of nitrogen they provided no benefit over a comparable cereal crop and in fact exported higher levels of nitrogen in their grain," Mr Hagan said
"Rotations including more pulse crops were typically already very competitive in terms of profitability.
"I think the takeaway message was there's no point trying to change rotation in response to nitrogen pricing, the impact of higher prices just decreases profit across the board."
In the Eastern States Mr Hagan said agronomic factors may have caused people to cut nitrogen rates
"We ended up with a situation where our soils were fully wet down the profile meaning nitrogen can't move down through the profile, as water isn't moving," he said.
"In that scenario there was a likelihood of higher than average nitrogen losses."
It was more practical issues like this that affected farmer rotation decisions, rather than the price of nitrogen.
Mr Hagan noted the cost of urea had fallen sharply from the highs of 2022, hopefully leaving $1800/t in the past.
