Farm Weekly
Home/News

Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries' James Hagan crunches nitrogen numbers

By Jasmine Peart
Updated April 4 2023 - 9:21am, first published 9:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries economist James Hagan said its best to not change your rotation plans, no matter the price of urea.
Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries economist James Hagan said its best to not change your rotation plans, no matter the price of urea.

WHEN nitrogen prices rise dramatically, there is an internal battle whether to stick to your farming plan or skimp a little on inputs, or even change your farming rotation to include more crops that are less nitrogen reliant.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.