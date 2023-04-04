Farm Weekly
Home/News

Hawaiian Ride for Youth raised millions for Youth Focus

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
Updated April 4 2023 - 11:14am, first published 11:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 700km journey ended at University of WA's Riley oval, where riders were greeted by friends and family. Picture is supplied.
The 700km journey ended at University of WA's Riley oval, where riders were greeted by friends and family. Picture is supplied.

ONE hundred and fifty cyclists have made a 700 kilometre journey from Albany to Perth, all in the name of youth mental health.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perri Polson

Perri Polson

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.