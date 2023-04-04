ONE hundred and fifty cyclists have made a 700 kilometre journey from Albany to Perth, all in the name of youth mental health.
Thanks to the efforts of each of the riders, and the support of Hawaiian, as well as other sponsors and the community, the total fundraising amount came to $2.28 million.
The 21st Hawaiian Ride for Youth fundraised for Youth Focus, a mental health service providing support to young people across Western Australia.
Among them were a record number of young riders, with 25 riders under the age of 30 saddling up for the challenge.
Held between March 21-25, riders traversed three traditional pelotons - coastal, inland and Wheatbelt - with the help of 42 support crew members.
On March 22, the Wheatbelt peloton rode through Gnowangerup to unveil a specially designed tractor dedicated to Hawaiian Ride for Youth, the newest addition to the Shire of Gnowangerup's 'Horsepower Highway'.
The tractor is in honour of Paul Perrott, who died by suicide at age 28, in 1998.
Perrott Painting - the family business - have sponsored the ride for 17 years.
It was designed by Jerome Davenport, an artist from Perth known for his murals and large scale artworks across rural WA.
Hawaiian Ride for Youth rider Phil Cousins said the tractor was "a fitting reminder and lasting legacy of Paul, and also a permanent reminder of the Youth Focus delivery of the services that exist in the region for our vulnerable youth."
The Cousins family have participated in every ride since it started in 2003.
This year was a "landmark occasion" for the family, as three generations participated in the ride together for the first time.
Mr Cousins, aged 71 participated in the ride with his son Jarrad, and his 18 year-old grandson James.
The riders stopped off at several high schools in an effort to reduce mental health stigma and educate young people on the importance of mental health.
This year, 14 regional schools were involved.
For most riders, the school visits are the highlight of the event, as it's where they can "see" the difference they are making.
Founding rider and head coach Peter Trench said "When we first started, the students would ask us things like, "How heavy is your bike? How fast do you ride? Why do you shave your legs?'
"Now we go into the schools and have really meaningful conversations about mental health.
"The young people ask important questions on behalf of a friend or for themselves," Mr Trench said.
Youth Focus chief Derry Simpson said Hawaiian and Youth Focus are "making a significant difference" to the lives of young people in WA.
"Youth Focus is delighted to continue our longstanding partnership with Hawaiian," Ms Simpson said.
"Together, we can continue to work towards a world where a young person's mental health doesn't get in the way of who they aspire to be."
Hawaiian chief operating officer Richard Kilbane said that the partnership is one of the ways that Hawaiian creates opportunities for young people.
"We are proud to continue as the naming rights sponsor of this important event."
Tragically, suicide remains the leading cause of death among young people aged between 15-24 in Australia.
Mental health support has never been more important and the demand for services continues to grow.
"With Hawaiian's continued support, Youth Focus can work towards creating a community that supports our young people to be mentally healthy," Ms Simpson added.
Hawaiian also announced they will continue to sponsor the ride in 2024.
What began as a small charity event with 24 riders in 2003 has grown into one of Australia's landmark fundraising events.
In this time, the Hawaiian Ride for Youth has raised more than $32 million to support young people to thrive in their community.
This vital funding has enabled Youth Focus to deliver life-changing mental health services to young people across Western Australia.
